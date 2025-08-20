Governor Abbott Announces Hallettsville Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, August 20 - August 20, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Hallettsville has been designated by the Texas Music Office (TMO) as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community after completing the multi-step certification process. The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“Congratulations to the City of Hallettsville on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for more than 196,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates over $31 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Together, we will continue to work alongside communities in every region of our state to create good-paying jobs and boost economic growth.”

“Hallettsville is a shining example of Texas charm and history, including our state's deep cultural music heritage,” said Representative AJ Louderback. “I am proud to represent the City of Hallettsville and congratulate them on this great honor.”

“In the City of Hallettsville, music is more than entertainment — it is who we are,” said City Administrator Grace Ward. “The community is deeply rooted with Czech and German heritage and celebrates life through polkas, waltzes, and folk melodies passed down through generations. Becoming a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community feels like we are certifying who we are.”

“Hallettsville has a rich history of musical talent in our community,” said Texas Thunder Radio owner Laura Kremling. “I believe having the Music Friendly Texas certification will ensure that the talent and accomplishments of artists and music enthusiasts will carry on for generations.”

“At our distillery, live music is more than just background entertainment — it's part of the experience we create for our guests,” said High Hill Distillery Assistant Manager Lori Popp. “Becoming Music Friendly Texas certified aligns perfectly with our mission to provide a welcoming relaxing atmosphere where people can unwind, enjoy quality rum, and connect through the power of music. Supporting local artists and fostering a vibrant music culture enhances our customer experience.”

The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony, cohosted by TMO and the Hallettsville Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture, will be held on Wednesday, August 27, and will include city officials and community leaders. TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Gini Mascorro will present the designation.

Hallettsville Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony

Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at 11:00 AM

Hallettsville Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture/Visitor Center

1614 North Texana

Hallettsville, TX 77964

Inquiries may be directed to Jennifer Hagan, Executive Director, Hallettsville Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture, 361-798-2662, visit@hallettsville.com

Hallettsville is the 88th Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is the first and longest-running state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. Since 2016, TMO has operated the first and only statewide Music Friendly Community Program in the nation, with an extensive network of more than 80 certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state.