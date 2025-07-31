Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,387 in the last 365 days.

KTJ Krug LLC Earns Booking.com Traveller Review Awards 2025 Across Entire Condado Portfolio

KTJ Krug LLC logo – represents the luxury vacation rental brand featured in this Booking.com awards announcement.

KTJ Krug LLC company logo featured in the 2025 Booking.com Traveller Review Awards press release.

Cozy modern bedroom with woven bed frame, crisp striped bedding, and natural-toned decor featured in KTJ Krug LLC’s luxury rental collection.

A beautifully designed bedroom from one of KTJ Krug LLC’s award-winning vacation rentals in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Bright living room with neutral sofas, geometric wall art, and vibrant red floral centerpiece, part of KTJ Krug LLC’s San Juan property portfolio.

Spacious and stylish living room from a KTJ Krug LLC property, reflecting the company’s standard of luxury and comfort.

KTJ Krug LLC, a luxury vacation-rental company in Puerto Rico, announces Booking.com awards for every property in its Condado collection.

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KTJ Krug LLC, a boutique luxury vacation-rental company in San Juan’s iconic Condado district, is proud to announce that its entire property portfolio has received Booking.com’s Traveller Review Awards 2025, recognizing outstanding guest satisfaction and consistent five-star experiences.

“We’re incredibly honored that every unit in our portfolio earned recognition this year,” said a spokesperson for KTJ Krug LLC. “It’s a reflection of our commitment to exceptional service, comfort, and local hospitality that truly resonates with our guests.”

Why Guests Keep Coming Back
• Prime beachfront and ocean-view locations
• Personalized service and 24/7 guest support
• Meticulous housekeeping and modern amenities
• Seamless booking and curated local experiences

About the Traveller Review Awards
Booking.com grants Traveller Review Awards to properties with guest review scores of 8.0 or higher, based on cleanliness, location, service, and value. KTJ Krug’s entire Condado collection met or exceeded this standard, with ratings ranging from 8.2 to 9.3 out of 10.

Book your stay
Limited summer and fall availability remain. Visit www.ktjkrug.com to explore options and reserve your escape today.

About KTJ Krug LLC
Founded in 2021, KTJ Krug LLC has spent the past four years curating a high-end collection of Condado-based properties that blend the comfort of home with five-star hotel amenities. From romantic suites to spacious beachfront apartments, every stay is elevated by personalized service, smart technology, and deep local knowledge.


Media Contact
Maria Rodriguez
Director of Communications
KTJ Krug LLC
Phone: 786-661-1715
Website: www.ktjkrug.com

Maria Rodriguez
KTJ Krug LLC
+1 786-661-1715
ktjkrugllcteam@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

KTJ Krug LLC Earns Booking.com Traveller Review Awards 2025 Across Entire Condado Portfolio

Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more