Rodeo Realty Presents Rhea Scott’s (Little Minx) Spanish Retreat in West Hollywood — Daughter of Ridley Scott

1207 Poinsettia Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90046

Rodeo Realty presents Rhea Scott’s West Hollywood Spanish retreat, a romantic gem from the daughter of legendary filmmaker Ridley Scott.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rodeo Realty is proud to unveil a rare opportunity to own a masterfully restored 1920s Spanish residence, where historic elegance meets modern sophistication. Nestled on a quiet, tree-lined street in one of West Hollywood’s most coveted neighborhoods, this five-bedroom, three-bath sanctuary with a detached studio offers an unmatched blend of privacy, style, and versatility.

Bathed in natural light, the residence has been meticulously reimagined to honor its architectural heritage while embracing contemporary living. Wide-plank hardwood floors, graceful archways, and original moldings celebrate the home’s historic roots, while an open, airy layout welcomes today’s lifestyle. At its heart, a chef’s kitchen dazzles with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and an inviting eat-in peninsula—perfectly balancing form and function with Spanish-inspired charm.

The thoughtfully designed floor plan features four main bedrooms and three baths, including a secluded guest suite with a private entrance and kitchenette—ideal for extended visitors, creative living, or income potential. A versatile den with a second kitchenette provides added flexibility, whether for entertaining, remote work, or quiet retreat. Two bedrooms flow directly to the lush backyard, creating seamless indoor-outdoor living.

Outside, the property is surrounded by mature trees, fragrant gardens, and drought-conscious landscaping. The backyard is designed for both serenity and celebration, featuring an outdoor kitchen, multiple gathering spaces, and a 256-square-foot detached artist studio with HVAC and sliding glass doors—an inspiring sanctuary for creativity or relaxation.

Positioned in a premier West Hollywood location, the residence offers easy access to Plummer Park, high-end boutiques, world-class dining, and the city’s vibrant cultural scene—an urban oasis in the heart of Los Angeles.

Adding to the home’s distinction, the seller, Rhea Scott, is the Founder and President of Little Minx, a trailblazing, women-owned production company renowned for shaping the creative landscape since 1998. Recognized among Ad Age’s Leading Women of 2023 and celebrated for her commitment to diversity and innovation, Rhea Scott has produced award-winning films, commercials, and music videos.

Rhea Scott also carries forward the legacy of her father, legendary filmmaker Ridley Scott, the visionary director of classics including Alien, Blade Runner, Gladiator, Thelma & Louise, Black Hawk Down, and The Martian. With a career spanning more than four decades, Ridley Scott has defined modern cinema, and his influence underscores the creative pedigree behind this listing.

Listed with Roger Perry of Rodeo Realty-Beverly Hills.



