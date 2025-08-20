Director of Parks, Recreation and Culture leaving City of Lawrence

Luis Ruiz, who has served as the Director of Parks, Recreation and Culture for the City of Lawrence since May 2024, is leaving his role with Lawrence to return to the City of Mesa, Arizona as their Director of Arts and Culture.

“I have great respect for the City of Lawrence and this community,” Ruiz said. “It’s been an honor to serve here, and while I’ll miss the team, I’m grateful for the experience and excited to return home to Mesa.”

Ruiz’s last day with the City will be Friday, October 3.

Lindsay Hart, Assistant Director of Parks, Recreation and Culture, will serve as Interim Director beginning Saturday, Oct. 4.

