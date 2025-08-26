OHIO STATE CHAMP PENS BOOK ON THE NFL, MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS, AND FINDING SOLACE IN THE GARDEN

Getting My Hands Dirty (GFB, August 26, 2025) by Chuck Hutchison

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One in ten men experience some form of depression or anxiety according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, but less than half seek treatment. Chuck Hutchison , former offensive guard for the Ohio State Buckeyes, NFL player and executive, not only sought professional treatment while in his fifties, but cultivated peace in retirement in his award-winning garden.Hutchison shares this journey in a new book published today by GFB, Getting My Hands Dirty: A Memoir of Resilience and Transformation from the Gridiron to the Garden.After growing up in rural Ohio, Hutchison was recruited to the beloved Buckeyes where he contributed to bringing home a national championship. After moving on to the NFL (cut short by injury), Hutchison transitioned into a long career in the food industry, all while raising two boys, experiencing the disintegration of his marriage, and feeling the rise of depression.Men historically don’t seek mental health treatment for many reasons. They face pressure to “man up” and “just deal with it.” Hutchison—driven by a strong work ethic drilled into the Buckeye team by legendary head coach, Woody Hayes —recognized what was happening and sought treatment, along with a new hobby: Gardening.Hutchison’s personal garden soon became an award-winning garden with its inclusion into the Smithsonian’s Archives of American Gardens. But Hutchison’s passion for inspiring others to work hard, do the right thing, and channel their energy—that’s the true message of his book. “I want people, especially young people, to know that their lives will have challenges that may seem insurmountable, but they absolutely are able to be conquered—if you work hard, ask for help, and focus on what really matters . . . gratitude and happiness,” Hutchison said.Currently at the beginning of a podcast and media tour, Hutchison says his book can be an inspirational read for high school and college students—as well as retirees—who may be wondering, “What’s next?”Getting My Hands Dirty is available wherever books are sold. Learn more, and see video footage of Hutchison’s award-winning garden, at ChuckHutchison.com.

See the award-winning garden by Chuck Hutchison, former NFL player, member of The Ohio State University’s 1968 National Championship football team.

