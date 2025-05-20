NEW BOOK PUTS SPOTLIGHT ON CARING FOR DEMENTIA CAREGIVERS

Before I Lose My Own Mind (published by GFB, available now) tackles the challenges that unpaid caregivers face daily, written from the perspective of a psychologist, neuroscientist, and end-of-life doula.

Before I Lose My Own Mind helps dementia caregivers find ways to support their loved ones—while centering their own well-being.

This book was written for every past, present, and future caregiver. We often feel abandoned and unprepared to face the increasing demands of dementia care. But we are not alone.” — Dr. Beverly E. Thorn

TUSCALOOSA, AL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the CDC, over 11 million U.S. adults provide unpaid care for someone with a form of dementia. Dr. Beverly E. Thorn has been one of those caregivers. Her new book, Before I Lose My Own Mind (published by GFB, $18.95, available everywhere books are sold) tackles the challenges that unpaid caregivers face daily and written from the perspective of a psychologist, neuroscientist, and end-of-life doula.When Dr. Beverly E. Thorn became a caregiver for her husband, Walt, she joined the ranks of caregivers whose work, if paid, would take the equivalent of forty million full-time employees—and that number is growing each year. “There are books about how to care for a person with dementia, but there are fewer resources focused on caring for the caregiver,” says Thorn. “There is nothing to help me deal with my own panic that I might not survive the caregiving years or the terror that I might develop dementia myself.”In Before I Lose My Own Mind, Thorn provides an honest vision of caregiving that is tender, openhearted, and genuinely useful, filled with resources and insights on diagnosis, the stages of dementia, clinical trials, support groups, planning and communication about finances, advance care directives, and other later life decisions, death with dignity, grief, recovery, and more. “This book was written for every past, present, and future caregiver. We often feel abandoned and unprepared to face the increasing demands of dementia care. But we are not alone and can lift each other up by coping together.” Thorn says.For those coping with the grief, exhaustion, and loneliness of a challenge they never expected, help is out there. Both a practical guide and a deeply personal memoir, Before I Lose My Own Mind was written to help dementia caregivers find ways to support their loved ones—while centering their own well-being.ABOUT THE AUTHORBeverly E. Thorn, PhD, is dual trained in the neurosciences and clinical psychology. She is the author of hundreds of articles, two books, and four workbooks on coping with chronic illness. She spent decades as a faculty member at Ohio State University and the University of Alabama, where she went on to serve as director of the clinical psychology PhD program and department chair in psychology. Currently professor emerita, she continues to publish, speak, and conduct workshops nationally and internationally on managing chronic illness. In addition to being a certified end-of-life doula, she has won multiple professional awards and is a longtime member of the American Psychological Association, board certified in health psychology by the American Board of Professional Psychology, and a fellow in the Societies of Behavioral Medicine, Clinical Psychology, and Health Psychology. Learn more at drbeverlythorn.com.# # #ABOUT GFBGFB is an imprint of Girl Friday Productions, makers of high-end books since 2006. Fiction to non-fiction, self-help to cookbooks, GFB was created to amplify independent voices. Distributed through Ingram, our books are available everywhere quality books are sold. Learn more about our female-owned business based in Seattle, WA at girlfridayproductions.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.