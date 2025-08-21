Denison Arts Council Debuts Le Salon Des Artistes Juried Show This Fall

Place your application for Le Salon des Artistes through the Zapplication link below.

Le Salon des Artistes invites diverse styles in 2D, 3D, photo, jewelry & mixed media. All styles welcome. See Zapplication link for full entry details.

Le Salon des Artistes celebrates creativity and diversity in art, bringing together talented artists across multiple mediums.” — Cindy Salem

DENISON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Denison Arts Council is proud to announce the launch of Le Salon des Artistes , a juried art show premiering this fall in downtown Denison, TX. The juried exhibition and competition are inspired by the historic Salon de Paris, a series of prestigious exhibitions that began in Paris, France in 1667.Known simply as “The Salon,” the original show helped shape the French and European art scene over several centuries. It represented the intersection of creative expression, government support, and institutional recognition, providing an important platform for both emerging and established artists. The Denison Arts Council aims to celebrate that same energy with its first-ever juried competition.Le Salon des Artistes welcomes a wide range of artistic styles and expressions. This year’s show includes the following categories: 2D, 3D, Photography, Jewelry, and Mixed Media (2D and 3D). All stylistic interpretations are encouraged. The official call for art is open now, with entries due September 17 through the Zapplication platform."Le Salon des Artistes celebrates creativity and diversity in art, bringing together talented artists across multiple mediums. This juried exhibition honors the rich tradition of the original Paris Salon while showcasing fresh, innovative works that inspire and engage our community. We invite all artists to submit the work they feel best showcases their talents", says Cindy Salem from the Denison Arts Council.This year’s competition includes awards totaling $2,500. Jurors for the show will be Susan Roth Romans and Jordan Roth of Ro2 Art Gallery, Dallas, TX. The show will also include a People’s Choice Award with open voting by all guests on Saturday, October 4.The Salon opens to the public the first weekend in October and runs through November 15 at the 517 Gallery, located in downtown Denison, TX. The show opening will be held in conjunction with the annual Denison Fall Fest. For more information, please visit the Denison Arts Council via their website at www.denisonartscouncil.org To Apply• Entry deadline September 17, 2025.• All fees must be paid through Zapp by credit card only. Non-refundable entry fee ($30-$50 depending on # of entries)Show Schedule• September 17: Application Deadline• September 20-21: Electronic Acceptance Notifications• September 22-27: Drop Off/Delivery of Accepted Work in Denison, TX• October 3: Artists’ Night Private Reception and Award Presentation• October 4: Show Opens to Public (in conjunction with the Denison Fall Fest) /People’s Choice voting• November 15: Show Closes• November 16: Pick-up of Work from 517 Gallery: 517 West Main, Denison, TX 75020AwardsAll artworks are judged equally for prizes without regard for category.• Best of Show: $800• First Place: $500• Second Place: $400• Third Place: $300• Juror’s/Council’s Choice: $200• People’s Choice: $150 announced after October 4 voting via social media)• Honorable Mentions (3): $50Juror/JudgeSusan Roth Romans and Jordan Roth of Ro2 Art Gallery• Ro2 Founded 2010, Dallas, TX• Named “Best Art Gallery” twice by the Dallas Observer• Recipient of the North Texas Business Council Small Business Award

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.