S. 854, Risky Research Review Act

S. 854 would establish the Life Sciences Research Security Board as an independent executive branch agency to review and approve federal funding requests for what is termed high-risk life sciences research, which involves pathogens that are particularly dangerous to humans. The board’s members would be appointed by the President and subject to Senate confirmation.

The bill would require the board to receive funding proposals from federal agencies for projects or grant programs at least 30 days before a project or program is funded. Within 120 days, board members would be required to determine whether a proposal involves high‑risk life sciences research and, if so, whether the project requires biosafety controls to proceed. The board also could review and audit research projects using federal funds awarded before the bill’s enactment and could direct such funding to be suspended.

S. 854 would authorize appropriations of $30 million each year to operate the board, for a total of $300 million over the 2026-2035 period. Subject to appropriation of those specified amounts, CBO estimates that the cost to implement the bill would be $293 million over the 2026-2035 period.

CBO expects that the costs of the legislation, detailed in Table 1, would fall within budget function 550 (health), but that determination will be made by the Office of Management and Budget.

Table 1.

Estimated Spending Subject to Appropriation Under S. 854

 

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

    
 

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

2033

2034

2035

2025-2030

2025-2035

Authorization

0

30

30

30

30

30

30

30

30

30

30

150

300

Estimated Outlays

0

5

20

37

45

36

30

30

30

30

30

143

293

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Ryan Greenfield. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

Phillip L. Swagel

Director, Congressional Budget Office

