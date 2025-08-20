Circle of Care Support Services Inc. Honoured with 2025 Canadian Choice Award for Health and Wellness

Tillsonburg-based organization recognized for its compassionate, community-first approach to care

Let's continue building a future where care is not only a service but a shared responsibility” — Nicole Bender, Founder of Circle of Care Support Services Inc.

TILLSONBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Circle of Care Support Services Inc. , a trusted leader in health and wellness services, has been awarded the 2025 Canadian Choice Award in the category of Health and Wellness. This honour celebrates the organization’s dedication to providing compassionate, high-quality care that strengthens both individuals and the community at large.For years, Circle of Care Support Services Inc. has been at the heart of the community—delivering personalized health services, promoting overall wellness, and fostering a sense of belonging for those they serve. Their approach goes beyond treatment, focusing on holistic care that meets both physical and emotional needs.​​"I hope this inspires others in the industry to keep raising the bar, lead with kindness, and never underestimate the impact of a helping hand. Let's continue building a future where care is not only a service but a shared responsibility," said Nicole Bender, Founder of Circle of Care Support Services Inc.This year’s Canadian Choice Award recipients highlight the best in Canadian excellence. As the celebration continues, the journey toward recognizing future leaders in service and innovation is already underway—public nominations for the 2026 Canadian Choice Award are now open, offering Canadians the opportunity to shine a spotlight on more changemakers nationwide.About Circle of Care Support Services Inc.Based in Tillsonburg, Ontario, Circle of Care Support Services Inc. is dedicated to enhancing the health, wellness, and quality of life of community members through compassionate, inclusive, and accessible services. Their team of caring professionals is committed to meeting the unique needs of each individual, ensuring no one feels alone on their wellness journey.

