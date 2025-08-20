Governor Stein and Emergency Management Officials Provide Updates on Hurricane Erin

Comunicado de Prensa en español

Today Governor Josh Stein held a briefing to provide updates and guidance as Hurricane Erin impacts North Carolina’s coast. He was joined by Director of Emergency Management Will Ray, NC DPS Secretary Eddie Buffaloe, NC DOT Secretary Joey Hopkins, Adjutant General of the North Carolina National Guard Major General Todd Hunt, and Commander of the State Highway Patrol Colonel Freddy Johnson.

“While Hurricane Erin is expected to remain offshore, North Carolinians along the coast must remain vigilant as coastal flooding and life-threatening rip currents continue to impact the region,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Our State Emergency Response Team remains ready to quickly respond to any needs and keep coastal residents and visitors safe.”

“If you have been asked to evacuate, please do so now before conditions deteriorate and roads become impassable,” said Director of Emergency Management Will Ray. “Do not drive around barricades and do not drive through flooded waters. You cannot judge the depth or speed of flood waters from inside your vehicle. Please remain informed and have a plan to protect yourself today, tonight, and tomorrow if you are along our coast.”

Yesterday, Governor Stein declared a state of emergency to mobilize resources and personnel in preparation for Hurricane Erin. The State Emergency Response Team has prepositioned swift water rescue teams and North Carolina National Guard troops, along with boats, high-clearance vehicles, and aircraft. Two CH-47 helicopters from neighboring states are on standby to transport food and water, if necessary.

North Carolinians who have evacuated from the coast can find shelter at the State Operated Disaster Shelter being hosted by Warren County Emergency Management at 113 Wilcox Street in Warrenton, NC. Pets are allowed at this shelter.

Forecasts anticipate that Hurricane Erin will cause extensive beach erosion with waves of 15 to 20 feet; coastal flooding that may impact roads, structures, and vehicles; and life-threatening rip currents throughout the week. Tropical storm force winds will likely reach the coast, especially the Outer Banks, late Wednesday and Thursday.

In anticipation of Hurricane Erin, NCDOT crews have been preparing areas surrounding NC 12 at risk of flooding. NCDOT crews used front-end loaders, bulldozers and other equipment to shore up the dunes to protect NC 12 in several areas vulnerable to flooding and overwash. Ferry service from Ocracoke to Hatteras will continue as long as the weather holds. After Hyde County issued a mandatory evacuation Sunday, the ferries to and from Ocracoke Island have been used to evacuate 2,263 people and 1,113 vehicles from the barrier island to the mainland.

“We have crews ready and are prepared for whatever Erin brings us,” said Secretary of Transportation Joey Hopkins. “But we are urging people along the coast to stay home until the storm passes and it’s safe to travel again. Much of the storm will remain out to sea, but even the outer bands of Erin could still pack quite a punch. People need to take this storm seriously.”

Before heading out, NCDOT officials urge people to check DriveNC.gov for the real-time travel updates related to Erin.

North Carolinians can take a few simple steps to ensure their safety:

Be informed: Follow reputable sources of information like the National Weather Service, local media, and your local emergency management agency. Follow the instructions of local officials to protect yourself and your family.

Have a disaster kit: If you are evacuating, take your disaster kit with you, along with your go-bag of important documents, cash, prescriptions, phone chargers, and insurance policies.

Have a plan: If you live in or are visiting potentially impacted areas, anticipate your evacuation route. Visit KnowYourZone.NC.Gov for more information.

Do not drive through flood waters: We have seen too many cases of lives lost due to driving into flooded roadways. Turn around! Don’t drown! For the most up-to-date roadway information, visit DriveNC.Gov.

For more information from the State Emergency Response Team, visit ReadyNC.Gov/Erin.

Click here for more tips on how to be prepared in the event of a hurricane.