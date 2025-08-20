Judge Eyre Investiture

The investiture of Northeast Central Judicial District Judge Andrew Eyre will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 2, 2025 at the Grand Forks County Courthouse in Courtroom 303. A reception will follow in the Lawrence E. Jahnke Courtroom.
