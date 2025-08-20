No Fundamental Interest in Personal Waiver of Jury Right

A divided California Supreme Court held yesterday that the question of whether the Sexually Violent Predator Act violates equal protection principles by providing covered defendants with a right to a jury trial as to involuntary civil commitment decisions only if they demand it—unlike other competency statutory schemes that require a personal advisement and waiver—is only subject to rational basis review.

