No Fundamental Interest in Personal Waiver of Jury Right

A divided California Supreme Court held yesterday that the question of whether the Sexually Violent Predator Act violates equal protection principles by providing covered defendants with a right to a jury trial as to involuntary civil commitment decisions only if they demand it—unlike other competency statutory schemes that require a personal advisement and waiver—is only subject to rational basis review.

