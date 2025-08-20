C.A. Reinstates Action Over Council Member’s Disclosures

Div. Six of this district’s Court of Appeal has reinstated a lawsuit filed against an Ojai councilwoman and her lawyer over the public disclosure of information gleaned from closed sessions with the city attorney relating to a civil action filed against the municipality concerning a real estate development project, saying that a trial judge improperly granted an anti-SLAPP motion after determining that the public interest exception does not apply.

