C.A. Reinstates Action Over Council Member’s Disclosures

Div. Six of this district’s Court of Appeal has reinstated a lawsuit filed against an Ojai councilwoman and her lawyer over the public disclosure of information gleaned from closed sessions with the city attorney relating to a civil action filed against the municipality concerning a real estate development project, saying that a trial judge improperly granted an anti-SLAPP motion after determining that the public interest exception does not apply.

