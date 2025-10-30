A Safe Haven for Newborns’ Support and Options for Expectant Mothers in Crisis

A Safe Haven for Newborns. Helping mothers and safely placing newborns in caring arms. A Safe Haven for Newborns Signage designating hospitals, fire and EMS stations as Safe Haven. You are not alone. Please call our 24/7 Confidential Helpline

Offering Hope and Help Through Counseling, Resource Referrals, and Emergency Aid

Each call to the helpline is unique. Be ready, and begin by listening with an open heart. You can’t always know the struggles someone is facing, but your understanding can make all the difference.” — Nick Silverio, Founder, A Safe Haven for Newborns

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gloria M. Silverio Foundation, 501 (c) 3, d/b/a A Safe Haven for Newborns , gives teens and women facing an unplanned pregnancy the support they need as they face a very pivotal time in their lives. The Foundation provides non-judgmental help and offers referrals to community resources near them. Expectant mothers do not pay for services they receive. A Safe Haven for Newborns is a lifeline to women who feel alone and abandoned by offering compassionate support. The Foundation’s mission is to end the ultimate in infant abuse — abandonment — by protecting both the mother and their newborn. A Safe Haven for Newborns provides confidential referral services in the state of Florida through a network of agencies that Nick Silverio, founder of the nonprofit, assembled and continuously adds to. “The goal is to create a network of community resources that creates a safety net for women who feel scared and alone,” said Silverio. With just one call to the 24/7 multilingual confidential helpline , they can receive the help they need. Some of the services are: counseling, health-related issues, postpartum depression, transportation to prenatal care appointments, refuge at a women’s shelter or maternity home, directing them to the nearest hospital if she is about to give birth, information on adoption and confidentially placing the infant at a safe haven location. “We are always adding services to our comprehensive referral database of resources to provide the help they need where they live,” said Silverio.Infant abandonment is a plight that crosses all categories of age, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status. The Foundation is a lifeline for young women from as young as 13 to as old as 32 facing unexpected pregnancies, many of whom have been abandoned by their families, left homeless, or nearing childbirth without prenatal care. “Each call to the helpline is unique. Be ready, and begin by listening with an open heart. You can’t always know the struggles someone is facing, but your understanding can make all the difference,” said Silverio.There are times when Safe Haven for Newborns is contacted by the new mother months after giving birth. She is overwhelmed, suffering from postpartum depression and afraid that they might hurt themselves and their baby. The Foundation can help them find the support they need. The Safe Haven Law in Florida states that infants 30 days or younger and unharmed can be surrendered at a hospital, firehouse, or EMS station displaying the A Safe Haven for Newborns signage and left in the arms of a trained professional with no questions asked, free from prosecution by the law. After the 30-day window has closed, babies and their mothers can still find the help they need by contacting A Safe Haven for Newborns via its webpage or calling the 24/7 helpline. There, the new mother can find the help she needs to care for her newborn, such as referrals for counseling, providing newborn necessities, or connecting them with Medicaid and other government programs.To date, 432 newborns (422 in Florida, nine in other states and one in Honduras) have been surrendered through the Direct Surrender Method, the practice used by A Safe Haven for Newborns and considered to be the most humane and compassionate way of surrendering a newborn. The Direct Surrender Method gives the birth mother the peace of mind that she is leaving her infant in the arms of a caring, compassionate person. It allows trained health professionals to quickly and effectively assess the needs of both the mother and newborn and gather extremely valuable health information affecting the immediate and long-term care of the newborn. It also provides the opportunity to offer emergency medical care to both the mother and her newborn and to offer the mother resources to get counseling and supportive services. If a baby is found to be abused, neglected, or potentially trafficked or kidnapped, the trained professional can recognize this and contact law enforcement. All the while protecting her anonymity.Identified as a national model program in saving newborns from abandonment and assisting pregnant teens and women in crisis, A Safe Haven for Newborns has assisted other states and countries develop similar programs that work in their communities. To learn more about A Safe Haven for Newborns, watch the short video “A Safe Haven Was There for Me,” or visit their website to subscribe to the monthly newsletter and make a donation. A Safe Haven for Newborns is making a difference, and you can too.ABOUT THE GLORIA M. SILVERIO FOUNDATIONThe Gloria M. Silverio Foundation 501 (C)3 d/b/a A Safe Haven for Newborns, is a nonprofit organization founded in 2001 by Nick Silverio. A Safe Haven for Newborns assists girls/women facing an unexpected pregnancy — saving two lives — in complete anonymity, protecting her right to privacy. For information, visit www.asafehavenfornewborns.com

Safe Haven Was There for Me

