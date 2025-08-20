New Franklin Cookie Confectioner Making a Bold Community Presence in Middle Tennessee

Photo credit: Dirty Dough, Franklin, TN Photo credit: Dirty Dough, Franklin, TN Photo credit: Dirty Dough, Franklin, TN

Dirty Dough supports its community at events highlighting art, history, and compassion

We’re a family-focused, community-conscious business. Middle Tennessee has a vibrant, exciting vibe, and we’re thrilled to be part of it.” — Katelyn Gregory, Franklin General Manager

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When it comes to community spirit, Dirty Dough is stirring up a new standard. Since opening in May, it has established itself as a “go-to” dessert destination and an ever-present community champion.In three short months, Dirty Dough has made two appearances at Franklin’s Main Street Festival, one at Landmark Books, the other at Franklin Theatre.“We’re a family-focused, community-conscious business,” says Dirty Dough – Franklin’s General Manager Katelyn Gregory. “Middle Tennessee has a vibrant, exciting vibe, and we’re thrilled to be part of this community and to offer samples of our one-of-a-kind stuffed cookies at these events that drive community and commerce.”Speaking of family, Dirty Dough has a fondness for supporting Franklin's school systems. For "Teacher Appreciation Day" at elementary schools, Poplar Grove and Trinity, Dirty Dough gave away boxes of cookies to fuel our local educators. They also donated to the choir and cheer teams at Centennial High School.Dirty Dough also puts a premium on patriotism, having twice helped celebrate Middle Tennessee veterans at Franklin's VFW Post 4893’s acclaimed songwriter events. It even showcased its delights in the VIP Artist Lounge during Nashville’s 2025 signature CMA Music Festival, connecting its cookies with some of the hottest names in Country Music. Dirty Dough also introduced their yummy offerings to crowds at the Williamson County Fair.“We were recently thrilled to customize lemon lavender antebellum-inspired cookies to Nashville’s historic Belmont Mansion, for the Seeds of Heritage Garden Fundraising event,” Gregory recalls.All of Middle Tennessee is falling in love with Dirty Dough’s variety of chewy cookies stuffed with an impressive array of ooey-gooey goodness, and sprinkled, showered, or slathered with an impressive array of tasty toppings. Cookies are available in various sizes and even as a "cookie cake" and decorated for every season and holiday.Dirty Dough also serves up a hearty helping of non-cookie confections, from several satisfying coffee drinks to an assortment of ice cream flavors and toppings; and every cookie flavor can be crafted as a custom-made milkshake.“We love Franklin – all of Middle Tennessee for that matter,” Gregory says. “We’re honored to be part of this community both as a business, and as residents who call it home. We’re building lasting relationships, one cookie at a time.”The company has a "cookie with a cause" campaign and brands themselves "it's what inside that counts," referring to their stuffed cookies and their commitment to community outreach programs dealing especially with mental health issues.To learn more about Dirty Dough, visit dirtydoughcookies.com

