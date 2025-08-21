HMP Global’s 2025 LL&M Congress Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation in Hematology Oncology with 25+ New Faculty Experts

As the longest-running independent hematology-oncology education program, the LL&M Congress continues to equip clinicians with peer-informed, practice-changing education.

After 25 years, our mission hasn’t changed—we’re still here to move the field forward by educating the people delivering care every day.” — Morton Coleman, MD

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hematologic oncology care has transformed dramatically over the past 25 years, and the 2025 Lymphoma, Leukemia & Myeloma (LL&M) Congress, taking place October 14-17 in New York City, will spotlight that progress while charting the future of patient-centered blood cancer care. Held at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, this milestone gathering will feature internationally renowned experts, a globally engaged learning environment, and the most up-to-date therapeutic guidance across leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma.

What Is the LL&M Congress?

The Lymphoma, Leukemia & Myeloma (LL&M) Congress is a globally recognized medical education meeting focused exclusively on hematologic malignancies. Founded in 2000, the Congress convenes a wide range of U.S. and international professionals to share evidence-based strategies, new drug data, and practice-enhancing case discussions across leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma.

Key focus areas in 2025 include:

• CAR T-cell therapy, bispecific antibodies, and newly approved agents

• Therapeutic sequencing across relapsed/refractory settings

• Supportive care integration and toxicity management

• APP-focused sessions and collaborative, team-based learning models

“This Congress has been dedicated to providing the practicing clinician with that which matters most: a faculty who understands the challenges of managing patients and can provide with clarity evidence they can act on,” said Morton Coleman, MD, LL&M Congress Chair and Director, Center for Lymphoma & Myeloma and Clinical Professor of Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine. “After 25 years, our mission hasn’t changed—we’re still here to move the field forward by educating the people delivering care every day.”

Why Attend the 2025 LL&M Congress?

As the longest-running independent hematology-oncology education program, the LL&M Congress continues to equip clinicians with peer-informed, practice-changing education. This year’s agenda is built for hematologists, oncologists, advanced practice providers (APPs), and multidisciplinary teams, offering:

• 25+ expert-led sessions spanning the latest clinical trials, treatment guidelines, and real-world practice insights

• Engagement with 50+ rising investigators and international experts

• 30+ CME/CE credits available through live sessions, case-based discussions, and therapeutic sequencing strategies

• Targeted content for APPs, including hands-on learning, practical tools, and deeper insights, plus connections with a strong community of APPs at the LL&M Congress APP Institute on Saturday, October 18.

• Interactive formats, including live Q&A, clinical debates, and disease-specific panels

“What sets LL&M apart is the faculty’s depth of experience and their ability to make even the most complex data understandable and applicable,” said Gail J. Roboz, MD, Congress Co Chair. “Especially for APPs and early-career clinicians, this is a place to grow, learn, and connect with leaders in the field.”

Who Is Leading the 2025 Congress?

• Congress Chair:

o Morton Coleman, MD – Clinical Professor of Medicine, Weill Cornell Medical College

• Congress Co-Chairs:

o Richard R. Furman, MD – Morton Coleman, MD Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Weill Cornell Medicine

o John P. Leonard, MD – Richard T. Silver Distinguished Professor of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Weill Cornell Medicine

o Ruben Niesvizky, MD – Professor of Medicine and Director of the Multiple Myeloma Center, Weill Cornell Medicine

o Gail J. Roboz, MD – Professor of Medicine and Director of the Clinical and Translational Leukemia Program, Weill Cornell Medicine

These leaders will be joined by a faculty of global experts, whose collective insights represent academic rigor, frontline innovation, and diverse clinical practice.

Event Details

• Event: Lymphoma, Leukemia & Myeloma (LL&M) Congress

• Dates: October 14–17, 2025

• Location: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, New York City

• Website



