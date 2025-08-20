Submit Release
Ep. 209 - Iowa’s Future EMTs Part 2

Mission: Employable is back in Le Mars to find out more about how the Le Mars Fire Department is using work-based learning to get students interested in becoming EMTs. Le Mars Battalion Chief John MacGregor joins the show and shares an emotional story about why he cares so much for teaching the next generation, including his son, who also joins the podcast.   

Featured Guest:  John MacGregor, Le Mars Battalion Chief 

Hosts: Ben Oldach and Kathy Leggett

Produced by: Iowa Workforce Development Communications Bureau

