Ep. 212 - How Rural Hospitals Make it Work
How do rural hospitals find the staffing in today’s day and age? That’s the question hosts Ben Oldach and Kathy Leggett are looking to answer in part one of a two-episode series at the Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison, Iowa. Joining them are Dana Neemann, Director of Education and Patient Experience, and Macy Webb, Director of Human Resources to talk about their internship program, as well as the extra effort they make to retain employees once they have them hired.
Featured Guest: Dana Neemann, Director of Education and Patient Experience, and Macy Webb, Director of Human Resources
Hosts: Ben Oldach and Kathy Leggett
Produced by: Iowa Workforce Development Communications Bureau
