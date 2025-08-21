Collective 54 Welcomes Joseph Kye, Veteran M&A Lawyer of Vedder Price, as Strategic Partner

Collective 54 Logo

Ecosystem consolidates around category leader Collective 54, delivering time and cost savings to members.

Vedder Price is proud to align with Collective 54. I’m excited to support them with world-class legal solutions while deepening my connection to the best network of service firm leaders in the world.” — Joseph Kye, Shareholder at Vedder Price.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collective 54 today announced a strategic partnership with prominent attorney Joseph Kye, a Shareholder at Vedder Price. This collaboration underscores the growing consolidation of the boutique professional services ecosystem around Collective 54, reinforcing its role as the category leader.“Collective 54 exists to help founders of boutique professional services firms scale faster and smarter,” said Jeff Klaumann, President of Collective 54. “By curating best-in-class advisors like Joe, we remove friction for our members, eliminate the guesswork of vendor selection, and allow them to focus on growth.”“Vedder Price is proud to align with Collective 54. This community has become the hub for the most ambitious founders in our industry, and I’m excited to support them with world-class legal solutions while deepening my connection to the best network of service firm leaders in the world,” said Joseph Kye, Shareholder at Vedder Price.Vedder Price, an AmLaw 200 firm, is known for its deep expertise in corporate law, M&A, employment law, and other areas critical to boutique service firms.Joe is a Shareholder at Vedder Price and a veteran M&A lawyer with extensive experience advising on middle-market transactions. He represents public and private companies, private equity and venture capital funds, family offices, and management teams in mergers and acquisitions, financings, joint ventures, and other complex corporate transactions. Joe also serves as outside general counsel to a number of closely held corporations. Vedder Price is a global business-focused law firm with offices in Chicago, New York, Washington, D.C., London, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Singapore, and Dallas. The firm provides a full range of legal services with a focus on delivering practical solutions that drive business success. www.vedderprice.com Collective 54 is the world’s leading community for founders of boutique professional services firms. Leveraging proprietary insights from 4,000 founder interviews, 2,000 coaching sessions, and over 50 successful exits, Collective 54 delivers curated knowledge, peer networks, and ecosystem partnerships to help members grow, scale, and exit successfully. www.collective54.com

