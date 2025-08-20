Decades Later... 1980's Band Coda's Single 'But Not Alone' Plugged in Dennis Quaid Film

Photo credit: Craig Brandwein Photo credit Craig Brandwein

"But Not Alone," by 1980's Band Coda Provides Party Music for Serious Times Featuring Guitarist and Emmy-Nominated Producer Craig Brandwein

"As I've told younger people in the past, there is no better time to be making music because you never know if a song you wrote 40 years ago could show up on your IMDb years later." ” — Craig Brandwein

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This past month, Emmy-nominated producer and guitarist Craig Brandwein discovered that dreams do indeed come true— sometimes decades later. Brandwein, who has composed original music for over 12 independent films, realized one afternoon while poking around on Google that his long-lost single, "But Not Alone," a product of the 1980s band Coda in which he played guitar, had been rediscovered in a big way. The fun, energetic, and danceable track co-written by Brandwein and featuring vocals by Mary Brandwein had been previously shelved since the 80s. That is, until it was discovered by the production team behind " Sovereign ” a 2025 drama starring Dennis Quaid. Licensed by Jody Friedman from HD Music Now , the self-titled album is in his Stacks to Tracks Catalog in collaboration with APM Music (Sony/Universal.) As one could imagine, Brandwein was shocked when he realized his once-forgotten track had made it onto the soundtrack of a Hollywood film about a group of anti-government extremists who find themselves in a high-stakes standoff with the police.Brandwein speaks to this perfect example of the unpredictability of the entertainment industry, "As I've told younger people in the past, there is no better time to be making music because you never know if a song you wrote 40 years ago could show up on your IMDb years later."Coda was a 1980s high-energy rock band replete with mile-high hair, hailing from Long Island, New York, featuring expansive vocals by Mary Brandwein, Craig Brandwein on guitar and keyboards, Jeff Parrett on bass guitar, and Jeff Pope on drums. In 1987, the band, which was often compared to 80's icons Heart, recorded 10 songs at A&R Recording Studios and NYC. While they were in talks with major labels, a deal never panned out, and the tracks were put aside for other projects. "These were the days of cassettes and burned CDs, so the thought of putting yourself out there on the Internet as an indie artist just wasn't possible," he explains.However, as a professor of Music Technology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Brandwein is always open to new ideas to get his catalogue out there, which is how "But Not Alone" made it onto the minds of Hollywood producers. "After many years of composing music and working on low-budget indie films, eight months ago, we entered into an agreement with APM Music Library for possible sync licensing and, long story short, this song made it into a critical scene starring one of my favorite actors," laughs Brandwein.Looking towards the future, Brandwein couldn't be more excited to have countless resources at his disposal to bring filmmakers' awareness to his work. Through the movies, bands such as Coda, who he assures won't be touring anytime soon, can live on in people's memories. "While I am not sure why 80's music is so in demand, it is just so cool to see new life breathed into 'But Not Alone," he says, "It's a great excuse for guys like me to start throwing songs out there and see what happens."Coda Tracklisting:"But Not Alone""To Good to Be Heaven""Face a New Day""Into the Night"“The Other Rain Song”“That’s Not Fair”“Waiting for You”Stacks to TracksHD Music Now linkAvailable now on all major streaming platforms, the EP is an essential listening experience for anyone seeking a throwback to their beloved 1980s hair bands.About Craig Brandwein and Center Sound Productions:Craig Brandwein is an Emmy-nominated producer known for his innovative work in the music industry. With a keen ear for storytelling through sound, Brandwein has collaborated with a range of artists to produce memorable, genre-spanning projects that push the boundaries of what music can achieve. Center Sound Productions was founded by industry professionals to help artists, companies, and organizations realize the potential of their products and productions. With an award-winning staff, Center Sound offers a full range of audio and video services.

