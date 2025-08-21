FallCall Solutions Closes $1.5m Seed Round to Expand Cloud-based Medical Alert Platform into Healthcare Systems

FallCall Enterprise will allow healthcare providers to monitor, respond and prevent older adult falls using AI-powered and research-backed technology.

TRUMBULL, CT, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FallCall Solutions , a leading innovator in SaaS-based life-safety technology for Apple Watch, iPhoneand Android, announced today that the company closed its seed funding round through a strategic partnership. Funding will support the augmentation of operations and scaling FallCall ’s award-winning personal emergency response platform through the launch of the cloud-based “FallCall Enterprise.” This cost-effective solution will enhance older adult community fall monitoring and healthcare provider engagement.“FallCall has transformed the mobile phone into the safety hub for older adult fall victims by allowing immediate access to care through non-stigmatizing accessories like Apple Watch, smart jewelry and bed departure radar,” said Dr. Shea Gregg, CEO of FallCall Solutions. “Through this investment, we aim to transform the medical alert industry by adding AI-powered, proactive enterprise monitoring that will emphasize fall prevention and caregiver engagement instead of solely focusing on reactive fall response.”FallCall Solutions was founded by Dr. Gregg, who has treated hundreds of injured older adults for over two decades. His research, which has focused on smarter fall detection algorithms, elder care systems and fall risk factors, was the inspiration for founding the company and is the basis for the “evidence-based” technology that FallCall deploys. For over a decade, the FallCall team has aspired to provide the highest quality technology while reducing healthcare costs for already financially-stressed older adult care communities and healthcare facilities looking for innovative safety partnerships.“Falls are tragedies, especially when help is not immediately available,” Gregg continued. “Through this strategic partnership, we are excited to be offering proactive, enterprise safety products that will serve the lifestyles and the challenges that older adults, caregivers and healthcare providers struggle with on a daily basis.”Both FallCall Detect and FallCall Lite apps can be downloaded onto your mobile device from Apple App Storeand Google Play. For more information on FallCall Enterprise for healthcare or community safety, please contact Tiffani@fallcall.com.About FallCall Solutions:FallCall Solutions was established in 2015 and is a leading innovator in wearable/mobile safety solutions in the United States and Australia. FallCall’s platform and partnerships aim to make remote life safety accessible, affordable, and empowering to older adults while providing caregiver peace of mind. FallCall Solutions is an AARP AgeTech Collaborative portfolio startup. For more information, visit www.fallcall.com FallCall are trademarks of FallCall solutions registered in the U.S. and other countries.Apple, iPhone, Apple Watch, App Store and are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.Android and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC.

FallCall: Transform Your Mobile Phone into a Connected Safety Hub

