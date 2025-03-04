FALLCALL SOLUTIONS PARTNERS WITH RANIX TO LAUNCH AI-POWERED RADAR TO PREVENT HOSPITAL BED FALLS

Bed departures are reported in realtime to care providers who can intervene to prevent falls. AI-Radar easily mounts to the footboard of any hospital bed and connects to FallCall via WiFi.

Powerful, compact technology paired with FallCall App can warn care providers of potential bed departures.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FallCall Solutions, a leading innovator in app-based medical alert technology for Apple Watch, iPhone and Android, announced a partnership today with RANiX Co., Ltd., a world leader in radar-based AI analytics, that aims to reduce hospital-bed related falls. The advanced radar system, about the size of a wallet, mounts to the foot board of a hospital bed and will relay a patient’s movement, heart rate and respiratory rate in real-time to staff and/or caregivers. Sitting on the side of the bed and bed departures will trigger alerts through the FallCallaward-winning safety platform to call for assistance before falls occur. With simplicity in mind, the radar connects to the internet and streams directly to FallNetHIPAA compliant servers, thus eliminating extraneous medical alert hardware.“Approximately 10 percent of falls occur inside US care facilities and have become a preventable problem for patients, staff and families,” stays Dr. Shea Gregg, a practicing trauma surgeon and President/Founder of FallCall Solutions. “As someone who directly manages the effects of these bed-fall injuries, I have been looking for something for FallCall that could be game-changing to protect our patients. The simplicity and capability of RANiX’ radar could be the answer and is a welcome addition to the expanding FallCall safety platform.”“Based on 22 years of world-renowned expertise in automotive fabless technologies, RANiX is stepping further into the new era of smart healthcare solutions by collaborating with FallCall,” says Daesuk YI, Director of Planning and Business Development at RANiX.Following successful deployment in South Korean nursing facilities, the RANiX AI-radar system is already becoming a trusted part of the healthcare safety journey. Following a simple setup procedure using the FallCall Detect app, entire floors of US healthcare facilities can easily deploy a cost-effective technology that can keep a watchful eye on high-risk fall patient movements in between safety rounds. As an added feature, the non-invasive monitoring of heartrate and respiratory rate can reduce the number of overnight vitals checks and enhance an individual’s sleep. If used at home, the smart radar system can also detect falls and activate FallCall’s 24/7 emergency monitoring services when providing additional peace of mind. It is compatible with the FallCall ecosystem which includes FallCall’s smart fall detection app for Apple Watch, monitored jewelry safety pendants, Applecrash detection, and KwiksetHalo with emergency “Kwik-Unlock” technology.“For far too long, medical alert companies have built devices that are only reactive to fall events. Through this exciting partnership, FallCall Solutions and RANiX looks to become a leader in proactive fall detection and prevention in order to directly combat the fall epidemic facing older adults and caregivers around the globe,” says Dr. Gregg.FallCall and RANiX will be featuring the radar system at HIMSS 2025 (Booth C4101) with a live presentation on the “HIMSS Patient Engagement Stage” on Thursday, March 6th at 9:45am PST. Contact Tiffani@fallcall.com for more information, or www.fallcall.com About FallCall SolutionsFallCall Solutions was established in 2015 and is a leading innovator in wearable/mobile safety solutions in the United States and Australia. FallCall’s platform and partnerships aim to make remote life safety accessible, affordable, and empowering to older adults while providing caregiver peace of mind. FallCall Solutions is an AARP AgeTech Collaborative portfolio startup. For more information, visit www.fallcall.com About RANiX Co., Ltd.RANiX is an industry leader in the field of smart automotive radar analytics and has achieved 80% market share in the chipset for tolling solutions in South Korea. With its in-house semi-conductor design, hardware/software capabilities, and humanistic approach, RANiX began its healthcare division 3 years ago and are showing tremendous growth in the Korean nursing facility market. RANiX human-centric innovation aims to create a safer, more efficient, smarter world. For more information, visit www.RANiX.co.kr FallCall and FallNet are trademarks of FallCall Solutions, LLC registered in the U.S. and other countries.Apple and Apple Watch are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.