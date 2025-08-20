MDC virtual program reveals the scoop on black bears in Missouri Sept. 5

Body

St. LOUIS, Mo.—Black bears are becoming a common part of the Missouri landscape, especially in the southern parts of the state. But sightings are becoming a regular occurrence even in the St. Louis region.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a chance to learn all about these charismatic creatures through an online event. Missouri Black Bears is a free virtual program happening Friday, Sept. 5, from 3 - 4:30 p.m. MDC naturalists will cover the most important information Missouri residents should know about the Show-Me-State’s expanding bear population.

Once considered extirpated from the state, Missouri black bears are beginning to make an impressive comeback. This program will explore the complicated history of these fascinating mammals, and the research efforts which are helping them return to their former range. It will also discuss how to reduce human-bear conflict as their numbers continue to grow.

This virtual program is free and open to the public; however, each participant must register separately in advance at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4vU to receive an online meeting link. Log in instructions will be provided to participants beforehand. The program will be held via Webex and participants will have the chance to use the chat feature for a Question and Answer portion with the naturalists.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.