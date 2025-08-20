The Honorable Mayor Mario B. Avery of Fairburn Announces He Will Retire From City Public Service

Mayor Avery, an Army veteran, administrator in Fulton County, and proud husband, will complete his term with an unwavering commitment to the city of Fairburn.

FAIRBURN, GA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mayor Mario B. Avery to Announce Retirement At The End Of Current TermWHO:Mayor Mario B. Avery, City of FairburnWHAT:Mayor Avery will hold a press conference to make a formal announcement that he will not seek another term as Mayor of Fairburn.WHEN:Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 11:00 p.m.WHERE:Kiss My Grits Breakfast House6000 Renaissance Parkway Fairburn, Georgia 30213DETAILS:After decades of devoted service to the people of Fairburn, including three terms as Mayor, Mario B. Avery will address the community and press to announce his decision not to seek re-election. Mayor Avery will reflect on his years in office, his accomplishments in rebuilding city operations, enhancing public safety, driving economic growth, and revitalizing Fairburn’s community life.NOTE TO MEDIA:All press are invited to attend. Mayor Avery will deliver remarks and take a limited number of questions. Please confirm attendance with Mark Hayes.Media Contact: Mark HayesCEO Mark Hayes Consulting LLCDirect: 404-510-6674.Press Release AnnouncementFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEContact: Mark HayesCEO Mark Hayes Consulting LLCDirect: 404-510-6674Markhayesconsulting@gmail.comThe Honorable Mayor Mario B. Avery of Fairburn Announces He Will Retire From City Public ServiceFairburn, GA – August 21, 2025 – With a heavy heart and deep reflection, The Honorable Mayor Mario B. Avery announced today that he will retire from City Public service after his current term as Mayor of the City of Fairburn.Mayor Avery, who has dedicated more than two decades of public service to Fairburn—including three terms as Mayor and five years on the City Council—shared his gratitude for the people of this vibrant Metro Atlanta community.“For over two decades, I have poured my heart, my energy, and my very best into serving the people of Fairburn,” said Mayor Avery. “Together, we faced challenges that tested our resolve, and we celebrated victories that strengthened our city. I could not be prouder of how far we have come.”Under his leadership, Fairburn has experienced historic accomplishments, including:Organizational & Operational Recovery: Restored city infrastructure, filled more than 80 critical staff vacancies, and rebuilt a strong leadership team to stabilize city operations.--Public Safety Transformation: Reduced Part 1 crime by 37%, opened Fire Stations #23 and #24, expanded the fire department, and positioned Fairburn among the safest cities in Georgia.--Economic Growth & Revitalization: Welcomed nearly 90 new businesses between 2022–2023, created over 900 jobs, and launched major downtown revitalization projects including placemaking murals, a new amphitheater, and grocery development.--Community Engagement & Pride: Revitalized annual events such as the Fall Festival, Christmas Tree Lighting, and Jazz in the Park, bringing thousands of families together.--Infrastructure Modernization: Completed over 20 miles of road resurfacing, enhanced utilities, modernized emergency equipment, and launched the SeeClickFix app to improve responsiveness to citizen concerns.“Fairburn is more resilient, more prosperous, and more connected than it has ever been,” Mayor Avery reflected. “While I will no longer serve as Mayor after my term concludes, I will forever remain a servant of this great community.”Mayor Avery, a U.S. Army veteran, longtime compliance administrator in Fulton County, and proud husband and 20-year member of World Changers Church, will complete his term with an unwavering commitment to the residents of Fairburn.About The Honorable Mayor Mario B. AveryMayor Mario B. Avery has served the City of Fairburn as both a Council Member and Mayor. His decades of service reflect his commitment to public safety, economic growth, community enrichment, and operational excellence. Beyond public office, Mayor Avery is a veteran of the U.S. Army and an accomplished professional in government contract compliance.About the City of FairburnFairburn, Georgia, is a thriving community in South Fulton County and part of Metro Atlanta. With a proud history, vibrant cultural life, and a focus on economic and community development, Fairburn continues to grow as a safe, diverse, and welcoming city.

