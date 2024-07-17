HBCU ELITE Kicks Off FIELD DAZE: Third Annual Star-Studded Football Camp to Elevate Top HBCU Players
a monumental step towards leveling the playing field for HBCU athletes, providing us the exposure and training we need to compete at the highest levels”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HBCU ELITE is thrilled to announce its third annual football camp, Field Daze, set to take place from July 20 to July 23, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. This event will bring together 30 of the top football players from 15 different Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) representing all four HBCU NCAA athletic conferences: CIAA, MEAC, SIAC, and SWAC for a transformative experience of on-field skill development, personal growth, and professional networking. This camp is star-studded with former NFL stars Takeo Spikes and Antoine Bethea, former NBA star Joe Johnson, and media personality Rashan Ali working with some of the top HBCU quarterbacks, wide receivers, and defensive backs that will be in attendance.
“We are thrilled to continue the tradition of our collegiate football camp, Field Daze, and provide HBCU student-athletes with these opportunities,” said Dr. Tara Turner, Executive Director of HBCU ELITE. “Our goal is to elevate these young men by equipping them with the skills and knowledge they need to excel in their athletic careers and beyond.”
Field Daze aims to showcase the talents of HBCU student-athletes while they receive elite coaching and participate in seminars designed to prepare them for success beyond the field. The players will have the opportunity to train with notable coaches who are the personal coaches of many NFL and top Power 5 players, including QB guru Quincy Avery, founder of QB Takeover, Hilton Alexander, renowned wide receiver coach known to most as Route King and Kevin Pope, Founder of Grind Atlanta and defensive back specialist.
Public Field Sessions:
Dates & Times:
Session I - July 21st - 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Session II - July 22nd - 8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Session III - July 22nd - 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Location: One-Touch Soccer, 3200 Atlanta Industrial Pkwy NW, Atlanta, GA 30331, Atlanta, GA
For the first year, the camp will boast position-based film sessions with coaches like Steve Calhoun, Founder, CEO, and President of Armed and Dangerous Football Camps, from Los Angeles, CA, Frank Murphy, Chair of Athletes for American Coalition and former NFL player, and Super Bowl champion Antoine Bethea, the first Black College Football Hall of Fame inductee from Howard University and former NFL safety.
Additional Highlights of Field Daze 2024 include:
Educational Seminars: Covering topics such as financial literacy, Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), workforce readiness, and media training with a variety of speakers including, but not limited to, Takeo Spikes, former NFL Linebacker and media personality, and Rashan Ali, who will equip players to answer the question, “Who Am I?”. The workforce readiness session aims to equip HBCU student athletes with essential networking skills and strategies for engaging with potential employers.
Mental Health and Wellness: Focusing on mental health through mindfulness & meditation, yoga, and learning strategies to deal with challenges they might face on and off the field featuring 7x NBA All-Star, 1x Emmy Award Winner, Big 3 Champion, Joe Johnson of Iso Yoga, and Keshia Dennis, founder of The Elephant in the Room and Sound Therapist, Etolya Rahming.
Networking Opportunities: Interactions with industry professionals, potential mentors, and other ELITE HBCU student-athletes.
DraftHBCUPlayers cite Field Daze as “a monumental step towards leveling the playing field for HBCU athletes, providing us the exposure and training we need to compete at the highest levels."
The All-Star Sponsors bring a wealth of knowledge to Field Daze. Players Coalition, founded by NFL players Anquan Boldin and Malcolm Jenkins, is an organization leveraging the influential voices of athletes to advance social justice and racial equality. KhaDarel Hodges, wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons and Prairie View A&M alumnus, exemplifies perseverance and dedication, inspiring the next generation of HBCU athletes with his experience and expertise.
In addition to the training and educational components, Field Daze will feature social events, including a cookout with former NFL players from the NFLPA Atlanta Chapter, and a visit to the College Football Hall of Fame.
The purpose of Field Daze is to begin attracting next level attention for high-rated HBCU players, ensuring they receive the recognition and opportunities they deserve.
About HBCU ELITE
As an organization, we operate on four foundational pillars:
● Addressing the recruiting deficit that HBCU athletic programs often face
● Providing resources to HBCU student-athletes
● Advocating for mental health awareness and programming
● Fostering partnerships to create internships and career opportunities for HBCU student-athletes
For more information, visit www.hbcuelite.org.
