Victoria Dabrowski Schmidt 10th Annual Career Symposium Connects Women at All Life Stages

The symposium features a line up of inspiring presenters sharing their journeys, expertise and insights.

Timely Workshops and Panel Discussions on Career Mobility, Volunteer Leadership, Wealth Building, Retirement Planning, Entrepreneurship and More

The Schmidt Symposium exemplifies the essence of the Associate Alumnae of Douglass College: a community of women who uplift and encourage other women.” — AADC Executive Director Eileen M. Cotter

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Associate Alumnae of Douglass College (AADC) will host the 10th anniversary Victoria Dabrowski Schmidt ‘42 Career Symposium, presented at the Douglass Student Center of Rutgers University on Saturday, September 27, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The symposium is free to Douglass alumnae, friends who are financial supporters of the Associate Alumnae, and to Douglass Residential College students. The general public may attend for a nominal cost. Advanced registration online is required.This year’s anniversary theme, ELEVATE: Taking it to the Next Level, offers valuable growth opportunities, including exploring potential career paths, networking across generations and gaining practical skills. Speakers will address a range of personal and professional development issues facing today’s women as they move forward in all aspects of their lives.“We celebrate our spectacular volunteers, presenters and participants -- who have all been key to the tremendous growth and success of our career symposium, now at its milestone 10th anniversary,” said Associate Alumnae President Lisa Dorio Ruch ’89, an attorney.“The Schmidt Symposium exemplifies the essence of the Associate Alumnae of Douglass College: a community of women who uplift and encourage other women. We’ll top off our first decade by coming together for an impactful, enjoyable day of learning and connection,” adds Eileen M. Cotter, Executive Director.The annual symposium features more than 20 powerful presenters in workshop and panel sessions, with a keynote "Rising Together – Professionally, Personally, Spiritually" by Linda Swenton Naselli ‘81, the retired CEO of Reliance Vitamin. Timely topics include career mobility, volunteer leadership, wealth building, retirement planning, branding, and entrepreneurship. Attendees will gain insights into publishing, wellness, navigating life transitions and so much more. Participants will also have an opportunity to purchase a new professional headshot taken at the event by Tamara Fleming Photography on a first-come basis at the time of registration.Symposium Line UpEnhance Skills, Enrich Your Resume, Elevate Relationships with the 5 Keys of Volunteer Leadership (Eileen Cotter, Lorrie Delaney ‘18, Anne Marie Russo, Lizethe Martinez ‘13, Beata Souders)Pathways to Elevation: Building Career Mobility with Intention and Strategy (Rosslin Mensah '18, MPA)Money, Power & Purpose: Elevating and Redefining Your Role in Wealth Building (Ka’Neda Bullock)You are the Brand: LinkedIn Isn’t Enough (Kara S. Beaufort, Esq. ’09)Healing Circle for Women Navigating Retirement and Life Transitions (Katherine Taylor Clark '84)The Whole You: Wellness Strategies for Success Panel Discussion (Elizabeth Mitchell, Shantice Wright, Zaira Gonzalez, Jennie Vila ’07)The Pivot Point: Turning Passion into Profession Panel Discussion (Fabiola Paul '08, Janki Bhatt ’08, Mary Kavalam RN, EdD ’93, Tonisha Taylor, Kaila Boulware ’15)3 Simple Tips to Understand Your Personal Style (Tracey Evelyn Reed)More Than Networking: Build the Connections That Move You Forward (Erica Bell)So, you want to publish your book! (Jeannee Sacken ’75)About the AADC and the SymposiumFounded in 1922, the Associate Alumnae of Douglass College is an independent charitable organization dedicated to providing programs, services, networks and lifelong learning opportunities that represent the interests and needs of a diverse community of alumnae. Major funding for the Victoria Dabrowski Schmidt ’42 Workplace & Professional Development Symposium was provided by the late Victoria Dabrowski Schmidt, Class of 1942. The AADC Symposium Planning Committee is led by Chair Fabiola Paul ‘09 and Director of AADC Alumnae Relations Lorrie Delaney ‘18, and committee volunteers. Learn more about year-round Associate Alumnae programming and events: www.douglassalumnae.org

