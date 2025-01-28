Taking Up Space, Biennial Women’s Conference, Connects and Empowers Women to Learn and Lead in 2025 and Beyond

The conference brings together workshop presenters from diverse backgrounds and industries offering empowering workshops.

Stacey Abrams, Business Leader, Bestselling Author and Advocate, To Keynote Associate Alumnae of Douglass College (AADC) Women's Conference

With a diverse lineup of esteemed presenters and experts, you will not only gain invaluable insights, but also foster connections that will empower you.” — Caprice R. Jenerson '90, Esq., Conference Chair

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Alumnae Association Associate Alumnae of Douglass College, “AADC” (douglassalumnae.org) hosts Taking Up Space: AADC 2025 Women’s Conference on Saturday, March 15, 2025, from 8:00 to 4:00 pm, at the Hilton East Brunswick Hotel & Executive Meeting Center. Early Bird Tickets are available to purchase online through January 31, 2025, or until sold out.Stacey Abrams, Business Leader, Bestselling Author, and Advocate, to deliver keynote on leadership, moderated by Ashley Sawyer ‘10, Esq.Jonathan Holloway, 21st President of Rutgers University, and eminent historian on post-emancipation United States history to deliver remarks.Commemorating National Women’s History Month, the day-long conference is open to all, and brings together women and their allies across industries from finance, healthcare and academia to politics and law to offer a powerful program of general session presenters and signature workshops that educates, empowers, and engages attendees. “With a diverse lineup of esteemed presenters and experts, you will not only gain invaluable insights, but also foster connections that will empower you," says Caprice R. Jenerson '90, Esq., Conference Chair.“From the first 43 New Jersey College for Women graduates who committed to continue life-long learning and networking, and to support the future graduates of the college with their penny-a-day pledge ($3.65 per year or equivalent to $60.00 today), these women entrusted us to continue their pledge to help generations of women build a bright future,” says AADC President Lisa Dorio Ruch, Class of 1989.“Today, our more than 40,000 alumnae around the world,” Ruch continued, “use our alumnae-created, led, driven, and supported network to continue this legacy with alumnae events, life-long learning opportunities, and networking like this conference, as well as fellowships for graduate studies, and the distribution of funds from the Annual Appeal that support educational and programming opportunities for Douglass and her students.”Program Sessions and Speakers Line UpSpeakers will address a range of issues facing today’s women as they move forward in all aspects of their lives:The Importance of Women’s Education & Women’s Leadership in Higher Education (Barbara A. Shailor, Moderator: Debra Perez ’84)Taking Up Space: The Unapologetic Power of DEIB (Dr. Debra Perez '84)Celebrate Your Style Personal Empowerment Session (Karen A. Chambers)The New Generations Perspective on Women’s Advancement (Channel Jordan ‘19, Dominique S. Little '19, Cassandra Vega '24)Women’s Wealth Matters: Grow Your Wealth (Judith Lee)Disparities in Women’s Health Caused by Social Determinants (Damali Campbell-Oparaji, MD, Judy C. Washington, MD)Empower Her: Radical Resilience (Tyreese R. McAllister)Discover Your Life & Leadership Purpose (Patrice Tanaka)Justice & Leadership: A BIPOC Woman Claiming a Seat at the Table (Abja Midha)Is Your House in Order? Estate Planning and Administration (Anne Marie Mazzu ‘85, Esq.)Breaking Barriers While Protecting Your Mental Health (Karima A. Forbes)TRHT: Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation (Sharon Stroye)Exercising Your Voice in the Political Sphere (Debbie Walsh)We are grateful to conference sponsors, including:Georg Albers-Schonberg, honoring the legacy of his wife, the late Joyce Kovatch Albers-Schonberg ’65 (Premier Platinum Sponsor);The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation (Empowering Bronze Sponsor);Isabel Goll Drzewiecki ’61 (Connection Sponsor);The Janet L. Pegg ’78 Charitable Foundation, Inc. (Uplifting Sponsor)About the Conference:The AADC Women’s Conference 2025 is volunteer-driven and led by Planning Committee Chair Caprice R. Jenerson'90, Esq., and numerous committee volunteers. It brings together a variety of voices, perspectives, and lived experiences that reflects the diverse community of alumnae and friends, and the opportunities to create life-long connections. This biennial conference was established in 2023 to honor the AADC 100th Anniversary, under the leadership of former Executive Director Valerie L. Anderson ‘81, MBA, to provide educational and empowerment opportunities and celebrate women’s advancement.The AADC, an independent 501 (c )(3) organization, connects more than 40,000 women worldwide who share a passion for learning. The alumnae-created, alumnae-led, alumnae-driven, and alumnae-supported organization, develops and promotes connections among Douglass alumnae by providing programs, services, networks, and life-long learning opportunities that represent the interests and needs of our diverse alums. The AADC provides prudent stewardship of the Douglass Fund and other endowed funds held by the AADC for the benefit of Douglass; distributions from these funds contribute financial support to Douglass and her students. Follow us on social media @douglassalumnae.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.