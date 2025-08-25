LuvBuds to Exhibit at MJ Unpacked in St. Louis and Revelry in New York This September

We’re excited to share how LuvBuds continues to make business easier for dispensaries, through best price, best service, best selection, and the right strategies to support real growth” — Brett Harris, Founder and CEO

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LuvBuds , a leading national distributor of wholesale dispensary supplies, is proud to announce its participation in two major industry trade shows this September: MJ Unpacked in St. Louis (September 3–5) and Revelry in New York City (September 12–15).At MJ Unpacked, LuvBuds will not only showcase its extensive catalog of dispensary accessories, packaging solutions, and exclusive SirEEL branded products, but also play a key role in industry thought leadership. LuvBuds CEO Brett Harris has been selected to moderate the panel discussion, “Fewer SKUs, Bigger Wins: How Smart Brands Trim the Fat Without Killing Growth,” which will explore how brands can streamline offerings while maximizing profitability.“MJ Unpacked and Revelry are premier events that bring together the brightest minds in cannabis retail, distribution, and brand development,” said Brett Harris, Founder & CEO of LuvBuds. “We’re excited to share how LuvBuds continues to make business easier for retailers, through best price, best service, best selection, and the right strategies to support real growth.”At both shows, LuvBuds will highlight:• SirEEL Premium Accessories – Ready-to-display packaging, high margins, and consumer appeal.• Retail Solutions – Proven strategies and supplies that help dispensaries operate efficiently.• Data-Driven Distribution – LuvBuds’ unique approach to supporting retailers with curated product selection and sales insights.• Featured Vendor Partners – Including Revelry Supply, Clipper, Smyle Labs, GRAV, and Blazy Susan, alongside other premier brands available through LuvBuds.LuvBuds invites attendees at both events to visit their booth, meet the team, and explore how the company continues to add value for dispensaries nationwide.Event Details:MJ Unpacked – September 3–5, St. Louis Union Station, St. Louis, MORevelry – September 12–15, New York City, NYAbout LuvBuds:LuvBuds is a wholesale distributor of cannabis dispensary supplies, glass, electronics, papers, packaging, and novelty products. Founded on the principle of delivering Best Price, Best Service, Best Selection, and Best Customer Support, LuvBuds helps dispensaries streamline operations, improve margins, and delight customers. The company is also home to SirEEL, a premium accessory line designed specifically for retailers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.