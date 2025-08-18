LuvBuds Recognized on Inc. 5000 List for Second Consecutive Year

10yr Anniversary Logo

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LuvBuds , a leading distributor of premium cannabis accessories, is proud to announce its inclusion on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. This marks the company’s second consecutive year being recognized among the nation’s most successful independent businesses, reflecting its sustained growth, strategic expansion, and ongoing impact in the cannabis sector.In 2024, LuvBuds debuted at #2715 on the Inc. 5000 list. This year, the company secured the #3808 position, demonstrating its ability to maintain strong momentum in a challenging and competitive marketplace. Despite shifting regulations, evolving consumer preferences, and supply chain disruptions that have impacted much of the cannabis ecosystem, LuvBuds continues to achieve significant growth while reinforcing its reputation as a reliable, innovative partner for retailers nationwide.“This recognition is not just about numbers, it’s a reflection of how we’ve scaled responsibly and strategically,” said Brett Harris, Founder and CEO of LuvBuds. “Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row validates our long-term vision, the resilience of our team, and the trust that dispensaries place in us. We remain committed to operational excellence and to helping our partners succeed in an increasingly competitive environment.”The Inc. 5000 list is widely regarded as the most prestigious ranking of fast-growing private companies in the United States. Companies recognized on the list have demonstrated not only revenue expansion, but also the ability to innovate, adapt, and thrive in rapidly changing industries. Past honorees include some of the most influential brands in business, underscoring the significance of LuvBuds’ continued achievement.About LuvBuds:Founded in 2015, LuvBuds is a trusted distributor of high-quality cannabis accessories, supplying retailers and dispensaries nationwide with a curated portfolio of products that elevate the customer experience and support retail growth. By focusing on operational efficiency, scalable distribution, and customer service, LuvBuds has positioned itself as a leader in the cannabis supply chain, helping retailers stay competitive in a fast-growing industry.

