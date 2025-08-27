TAC Aquatics Launches GTA Fall 2025 Lineup of Swim Lessons and Certifications
Swimming Lessons & Courses Now Open for Registration
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAC Aquatics is excited to announce that Fall 2025 Swimming Lessons and Courses are now open for registration, with two convenient sessions – Fall A and Fall B – designed to help swimmers of all ages and skill levels achieve their goals in the pool.
This fall, TAC Aquatics continues its mission to provide high-quality swimming education through small class ratios, expert instruction, and a supportive environment that ensures safety, skill development, and confidence in the water.
Program Highlights
Swimming Lessons (All Ages & Levels)
⦁ Parent & Tot, Preschool, and Learn-to-Swim programs for beginners as young as 4 months old
⦁ Advanced Youth and Teen lessons to build endurance, technique, and lifelong swimming skills
Certification Courses (Ages 11+)
⦁ Bronze Star, Bronze Medallion, and Bronze Cross courses for future lifeguards
⦁ Standard First Aid and National Lifeguard certifications to prepare for leadership roles in aquatics
Fall Sessions
Fall A is running from September to October
Fall B is running from November to December
With multiple GTA pool locations to choose from.
Registration Now Open
Spots in our swimming lessons and certification courses fill up quickly. Parents and swimmers are encouraged to secure their preferred session by registering online on our website.
About TAC Aquatics
TAC Aquatics, part of TAC Sports, is a premier provider of swimming education in the GTA. With certified instructors, low swimmer-to-coach ratios, and a focus on safety, TAC Aquatics equips every swimmer with the confidence and skills they need for life.
TAC Admin Team
TAC Sports, Aquatics & Education
416-627-1092
info@tacaquatics.ca
