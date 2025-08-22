TAC Sports Unveils GTA Fall 2025 Lineup: Basketball, Soccer, Tennis & More

TAC Biker learning to get off their training wheels. TAC Soccer students playing a game at the end of their lesson.

Basketball, Soccer, Tennis, Volleyball, Cooking, Biking & More!

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAC Sports is thrilled to announce the official launch of its Fall 2025 Programs, beginning Tuesday, September 16th, running through December at multiple locations across the GTA. With a wide range of sports, skill-building, and specialty programs, TAC continues its mission to empower kids and families through active learning and life-long skills.

This season, TAC Sports is offering clinics, leagues, and lessons for all ages – from toddlers learning to kick a soccer ball, to teens sharpening their basketball skills, and even adults joining in with tennis lessons. Families can choose from weekday evening sessions and weekend programs designed to fit every schedule. Take a look here!

Fall 2025 Program Highlights:

Basketball Skills Clinics & House Leagues (Ages 6–14)

Locations: Havergal College and Owen Public School

● Build strong foundations in dribbling, shooting, teamwork, and game IQ

● Competitive, supportive league play to put skills into action

Soccer Programs (Ages 1.5–14)

Locations: Owen Public School, Wellington Public School, and 160 Dudley Ave.

● Mini Star Soccer for toddlers and young players building early coordination

● Skills Clinics for older players looking to refine technical and tactical skills

● Academy options also available

Tennis Lessons (Ages 6-18+)

Locations: Tyndale University

● Beginner and intermediate low-ratio group sessions for youth and adults

● Private one-on-one instruction to accelerate learning and skill development

Volleyball Skills Clinics (Ages 7-14)

Locations: Owen Public School

● Focused training on serving, passing, setting, and teamwork

● Tailored instruction for faster progress and confidence

Learn to Bike Lessons (Ages 3.5-8)

Locations: 160 Dudley Ave.

● Safe, supportive instruction to master balance and control

● Small ratios for personalized attention and quick progress

Strong Food Cooking Classes (Ages 7–12)

Locations: 160 Dudley Ave.

● Hands-on kitchen learning

● Lessons to build nutrition knowledge and kitchen skills

Eco Guardians (Ages 7–12)

Locations: Toronto Waldorf School

● Engaging activities exploring sustainability, ecology, and the environment

Registration Now Open!

Spaces are limited, and many programs sell out quickly. Parents are encouraged to secure their spot early by registering online at tacsports.ca!



For more information, subscribe to our newsletter to receive a special discount, and visit:

● TAC Sports: www.tacsports.ca

● TAC Aquatics: www.tacaquatics.ca

● Lifetime Skill Academy: www.lsacademy.ca

● Toronto Athletic F.C. Academy: www.tacacademy.ca

About TAC Sports, Aquatics and Education

TAC Sports, Aquatics and Education are a leading provider of sports, aquatics and educational camps and programs in Ontario. TAC is dedicated to offering many high-quality programs for children aged 3.5 to 16 years. The TAC team is committed to fostering a love of physical activity, building self-confidence, and developing leadership skills in a fun, safe, and supportive environment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.