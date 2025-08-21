Arab America Foundation Announces Speakers for CONNECT Empowerment Summit in New York/New Jersey, October 24-25, 2025

Some of the confirmed speakers, more to be updated CONNECT Empowerment Summit will be held in Teaneck, New Jersey, October 24-25, 2025 Arab America Foundation Logo

Summit Celebrates Arab American Identity and Leadership at the Nation’s Premier Empowerment Gathering

We are creating space for unity, pride, and empowerment rooted in our rich heritage and shared future. From youth engagement to civic participation, this summit is a powerful catalyst for change”” — Warren David, President, Arab America

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arab America Foundation is excited to announce its speakers for the CONNECT Empowerment Summit ( https://arabamericafoundation.org/summit/ ) to be held on Friday, October 24, and Saturday, October 25, 2025, at the Teaneck Marriott at Glenpointe, 100 Frank W. Burr Boulevard, Teaneck, NJ.Warren David, president of Arab America and co-founder of the Arab America Foundation, emphasized the importance of this year's program, stating, "In addition to engaging panels about the election and public service, we're also spotlighting women's empowerment, entrepreneurship, young leadership and the media, alongside cultural performances that capture our rich Arab heritage. Building these connections is crucial—it fuels our professional journeys and social ties and empowers our voices to resonate within our community and beyond."This year's summit is a unique opportunity to connect with a diverse community of like-minded individuals, visionary leaders, and influential speakers.This dynamic summit brings together Arab Americans from across the country for two powerful days of networking, leadership, and celebration. You'll engage with visionary leaders, bold changemakers, and emerging youth voices in unforgettable sessions on entrepreneurship, women's empowerment, public service, youth leadership, and Arab heritage and identity.In 2024, we welcomed over 400 attendees from 26 states—2025 will be even bigger. Don't miss your chance to join this growing national movement!This year's summit is a unique opportunity to connect with a diverse community of like-minded individuals, visionary leaders, and influential speakers. We've chosen Dearborn as the location of our summit—a city that symbolizes the heart of Arab America.The Arab American Foundation (AAF) ( www.arabamericafoundation.org ) is a nonprofit (501(c)(3)) educational and cultural organization. Its mission is to promote Arab heritage, empower and educate others about Arab identity, connect Arab Americans, and build coalitions with diverse organizations across theU.S.To View Speakers: http://bit.ly/4lyZZ2H

