Arab America Foundation Announces 40 Under 40 Awardees--Class of 2025

40 Under 40

The 2025 Class of 40 Under 40 Reflects the Incredible Diversity and Dynamism of Arab Americans Nationwide

Their collective achievements inspire unity, pride, and a renewed commitment to lifting the next generation” — Warren David, President, Arab America

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arab America Foundation announced today the awardees of its 40 Under 40 initiative – Class of 2025 . Forty Arab Americans from various fields and disciplines were announced.The awardees are: Hia Abdelqader, Salma Abdalla, Ziad Abdulmalik, Thafer Abu Qamir, Ranya Ahmed, Zayn Alexandre, Sahar Al-louthai, Omar Alhalabi, Ahmed Almuhr, Kamal Alsawafy, Zaynab Alsharif, Muhannad Alsyouf, Leila Bahbah, Lina Barkawi, Eli Bohemond, John Boutros, Natalie El-Eid, Layla Elabed, Ali Elaydi, Youssef Elkei, Ahmed Elkhanany, Mostafa Elmorsy, Jackie Essis, Marwa Hachem, Raeda Hamra, Zeinab Kachmar Zahid, Amel Khalil, Rawan Latif, Amir Makled, Shady Makary, Jad Mubaslat, Fadel Nabilsi, Emad Nawasreh, Haidar Nemer, Samantha Shada, Muhammad Shehata, Ali Sobh, Safouh Takrouri, Shatha Yas, Zeinab Zaiter, and Paul Zecharia.40 Under 40 is a celebration of accomplished young Arab Americans. The program showcases Arab American professionals in a wide range of fields, including education, law, public service, politics, nonprofit work, business, entrepreneurship, engineering, medicine, the arts, entertainment, writing, and media. These young professionals have outstanding achievements both in the workplace and in their communities.“The 2025 class of 40 Under 40 reflects the incredible diversity and dynamism of Arab Americans across the nation. These leaders come from every corner of our community—innovators, advocates, artists, and entrepreneurs—who each make a powerful mark in their respective fields. Their collective achievements inspire unity, pride, and a renewed commitment to lifting the next generation,” said Warren David, co-founder of the Arab America Foundation and president of Arab America.All awardees are under the age of 40, excel in their respective industries, and are actively engaged in promoting their heritage and culture to empower their communities and make a positive difference. The competition is open annually to all professionals who live and/or work in the United States and are of Arab descent.The Arab America Foundation and its board are grateful for the leadership of the initiative’s coordinators, Nabelah Ghareeb and Elias J. Khalil, as well as the prestigious panel of judges.Awardees will be honored at the Connect Empowerment Summit , October 24-25, at the Teaneck Marriott Glenpointe, Teaneck. New Jersey.The Arab American Foundation (AAF) ( www.arabamericafoundation.org ) is a nonprofit (501 (c) (3)) educational and cultural organization. The mission of AAF is to promote the Arab heritage, empower and educate others about the Arab identity, connect Arab Americans, and build coalitions with diverse organizations across the U.S.

