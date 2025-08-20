Ol' Glory Hat Co Announces Tel Cobb as General Manager of Oklahoma City Stockyards Store

Former Lucchese Bootmaker Executive Brings Premium Western Retail Experience to Growing Hat Company

We're absolutely honored to welcome Tel to the Ol' Glory family. Her background at Lucchese Bootmaker is a tremendous asset.” — Chris Coryell

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ol' Glory Hat Co , the premier destination for custom cowboy hats and western wear, today announced the appointment of Tel Cobb as General Manager of their Oklahoma City Stockyards location. Cobb joins Ol' Glory after a distinguished career at Lucchese Bootmaker, bringing invaluable expertise in luxury western retail and customer experience to the growing company."We're absolutely honored to welcome Tel to the Ol' Glory family," said Chris Coryell, founder of Ol' Glory Hat Co. "Her background at Lucchese Bootmaker is a tremendous asset, and we're excited to see how she'll elevate our Oklahoma City Stockyards store to new heights."Cobb's transition to Ol' Glory represents a natural evolution in her western retail career. "I believe my employment at Lucchese was a steppingstone to this opportunity," Cobb explained. "I wanted to do more with the brand, but being in Oklahoma, my resources were limited. With Ol' Glory, my drive is to be out in the public and be known. I'm excited to see where I can take this company."What sets Cobb apart is her genuine connection to western wear culture. "I was never into heels or sneakers. Boots were my look, and with boots came a cowboy hat," she shared. "I love what Ol' Glory is trying to represent, and I am excited to be a part of that."Her approach to customer service reflects this authenticity: "It's all about the experience. Listen to the client and really try to remember information they are giving you. The hat is going to be one of a kind just like our clients. You want them to feel like they are the only ones in the store."As General Manager, Cobb aims to build a strong, knowledgeable team that shares her passion for the western lifestyle . "I want the store to run smoothly and all employees to be educated on what our goal is," she said. "I believe the more you know about what you are selling, the better the salesperson."Cobb sees tremendous potential in Ol' Glory's unique positioning in the market. "The upscale look and feel is what makes OG different, and once the word is out there, it will be known that OG is the place to get your cowboy hat."Reflecting on her career move, Cobb expressed both excitement and determination: "I'm nervous and excited at the same time. I believe this is the next chapter in my life, and I am really looking forward to what is ahead."For those considering a similar path in western retail, Cobb offers straightforward advice: "I think anyone can learn anything if given the opportunity. They just have to want it. I would suggest knowing your product and being able to speak about it proudly."

