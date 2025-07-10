Ol' Glory Hat Company Opens First Location in Oklahoma City's Historic Stockyards City District

Premium hat retailer celebrates grand opening with VIP event on July 11

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ol' Glory Hat Company , a premier destination for quality headwear , announces the grand opening of its first retail location in the heart of Oklahoma City's historic Stockyards City district . The new store, located at 1111 S Agnew Avenue, will officially open its doors to the public following a VIP grand opening celebration on Friday, July 11 from 12-1 PM.The grand opening event will feature a ceremonial cork popping and toast as Ol' Glory Hat Company introduces its curated collection of premium hats to the Oklahoma City market. The new location represents the company's first brick-and-mortar presence in the region, bringing authentic Western style and craftsmanship to one of the city's most iconic districts."We're thrilled to plant our flag in Oklahoma City's legendary Stockyards City," said Christian Coryell, Lead Hatshaper at Ol' Glory Hat Company. "This historic district has been the heart of Western culture for generations, and we're honored to continue that tradition by offering the finest quality hats to cowboys, cowgirls, and hat enthusiasts throughout the region. Every hat tells a story, and we're excited to help our customers write theirs."Ol' Glory Hat Company specializes in premium Western and contemporary headwear, combining traditional craftsmanship with modern style. The new Oklahoma City location will feature the company's full range of hats, from classic cowboy styles to contemporary fashion pieces, all crafted with attention to detail and quality materials.The Stockyards City location was chosen for its rich Western heritage and vibrant community of ranchers, rodeo enthusiasts, and Western lifestyle aficionados. The district, known for its authentic Western atmosphere and historic stockyards, provides the perfect backdrop for Ol' Glory Hat Company's debut in the Oklahoma market.The VIP grand opening event on July 11 is by invitation only; following the VIP event, the store will be open to the public, offering personalized hat fitting services and expert guidance from the company's experienced team.Ol' Glory Hat Company is dedicated to providing premium quality headwear that combines traditional Western craftsmanship with contemporary style. Founded on the principles of quality, authenticity, and customer service, the company serves hat enthusiasts who appreciate fine craftsmanship and timeless design.Store Information:Ol' Glory Hat Company1111 S Agnew AvenueOklahoma City, OK 73108

