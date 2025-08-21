SLA and ASIS&T Members Vote in Favor of Merger

The Special Libraries Association (SLA) and the Association for Information Science and Technology (ASIS&T) members approve merge.

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Special Libraries Association ( SLA ) and the Association for Information Science and Technology ( ASIS&T ) today announced that their members have cleared the way for the organizations to merge. SLA members voted overwhelmingly to accept the dissolution plan proposed by their Board of Directors. Separately, ASIS&T members resoundingly approved their Board’s proposal to welcome SLA members into their organization along with the Association’s remaining assets. These decisions clear the way for the two organizations to formally unite and build on their shared commitment to advancing the work of information professionals worldwide.The membership votes reflect a recognition of the evolving needs of the library and information profession, and the opportunity for SLA and ASIS&T to combine strengths to better serve their communities.“Thank you to the SLA membership for recognizing the merger with ASIS&T is the best option for SLA and preserving its 116-year legacy,” said Hildy Dworkin, President of SLA. “As SLA and ASIS&T move forward as one association, I know our combined strengths and dedicated members will have a greater impact on the library and information community for years to come.”Ian Ruthven, President of ASIS&T, said, “I am delighted that both ASIS&T and SLA memberships have voted overwhelmingly in favour of joining forces to create a united association. This is a significant development for library and information science and its future. In creating a global community of research and practitioners, this merger will provide a home for both internationally excellent research and its impact in practice. I look forward to working with all members of this new community.”The SLA Board of Directors developed the dissolution plan to provide a structured pathway for responsibly managing the organization’s resources and commitments. In combining with ASIS&T, this merger ensures the continuation of SLA’s mission while opening new opportunities for members through expanded programming, advocacy, and professional networks.Both associations are committed to transparent communication throughout the integration process, with regular updates and volunteer opportunities provided to members and stakeholders.About the Association for Information Science and Technology (ASIS&T)Founded in 1937, ASIS&T is a global leader in advancing the information sciences and promoting the professional growth of information researchers and practitioners.About the Special Libraries Association (SLA)Established in 1909, SLA is a nonprofit international organization that has supported information professionals in specialized environments through education, advocacy, and community building. For more than a century, SLA has been a vital resource for librarians and information specialists across academic, corporate, government, and nonprofit sectors.

