Special Libraries Association (SLA) Announces 2025 Award Winners

2025 SLA Award Winners

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Special Libraries Association (SLA) is proud to announce the winners of its 2025 Awards, recognizing individuals and organizations for their extraordinary contributions to the field of special librarianship and information science. These awards celebrate innovation, leadership, and dedication that advance the profession and inspire the global SLA community.The 2025 SLA Award Winners are:Fellows of SLA Recipients: Chris Doty, Shiva Kanaujia, Zac Painter, Abby ThorneFellowship in SLA is bestowed on active SLA members in recognition of past and present service, as well as expected future contributions to the association and the profession. Typically with at least 10-15 years of experience in the profession, Fellows are called upon and expected to advise the association’s Board of Directors, prepare necessary documentation, and alert the membership to issues and trends warranting action.James M. Matarazzo Rising Star Award Recipients: Bidhan Dolai, Laura Dowell, Justin Gaynor, Tim PalmerThis honor is bestowed annually to recognize outstanding new SLA members who show exceptional promise of leadership and contribution to the association and profession. Nominees must have one to ten years of professional experience as an information professional and have been an SLA member for ten years or less.Rose L. Vormelker Award Recipient: Wei ZakharovThe “Rosie” is presented to a member in good standing who actively teaches and/or mentors students or working professionals.SLA Hall of Fame Award Recipients: Eileen Rourke and Ty WebbMembership in the SLA Hall of Fame is accorded to SLA members in good standing who are at or near the end of their active professional career to recognize service and contributions to the association. Hall of Fame recognition is also granted for lengthy, distinguished service to an SLA chapter or division that has contributed to the success of the association.John Cotton Dana Award Recipient: Deborah HuntThe John Cotton Dana Award is SLA’s top honor, named for SLA’s founder and first president. It is granted to an information professional to recognize a lifetime of achievement as well as exceptional service to SLA and the library and information profession.SLA is also proud to announce the winners of the 2025 Conference Travel Scholarship, as well as the Presidential Citations presented by SLA Past-President John DiGilio.2025 Conference Travel ScholarshipSLA provides travel scholarships to students and recent graduates of undergraduate and graduate library and information science programs to attend the SLA Annual Conference. Each award includes conference registration and a cash stipend in the amount of 2,000 USD. Please note, two awardees were unable to attend the conference, but we still celebrate their achievement.The 2025 SLA Conference Scholarship Award Winners are:Shaden Al Dada, University of PittsburghAndria Castillo, Dominican UniversityCatherine Dinh, San José State UniversityAnnie Duckworth, City St. George’s, University of LondonEmilie Ducourneau, San José State UniversityJustin Gaynor, San José State UniversityBailey Hart, University of California, Los AngelesZoe Hiscutt, University College LondonAlex Kessler, Dominican UniversityKatherine Knight, University of College LondonMelissa Krause, University of Wisconsin-MilwaukeeSarah Lancaster, University of MichiganKimberly Lin, San José State UniversityAdrienn Mendonca-Jones, Indiana UniversityCraig Moore, Florida State UniversityChristine Nguyen, University of Illinois Urbana-ChampaignMichael Simiele, San José State UniversityBenjamin "Bazle" Smith, University of South Florida2025 Presidential Citations:Each year, it is SLA’s custom to allow the current Past-President of the Association to honor select members with Presidential Citations. These citations are awarded to individuals who made meaningful contributions to the goals, initiatives, and administration of the Past-President while they were as Association President.Past-President John DiGilio awarded 2025 Presidential Citations to:Anne Barker, for work on the SLA investment policy and Scholarship Committee.Mary Sohn Lee and William “Bill” Lee, for their fantastic work leading the SLA Scholarship Committee.Zachary Painter and Heather Kotula, for their work on the revamped SLA Code of Conduct.Dan Bostrom, James Manasco, and Christine Pelosi, for advocacy on behalf of SLA’s Communities and Members.The recipients were honored in-person at the SLA Annual Conference, at the University of Pittsburgh, June 7-10, 2025. This event brought together SLA members, industry leaders, and thought leaders to celebrate the achievements of this year’s award winners and foster meaningful connections within the information community.

