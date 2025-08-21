10th Annual Kahuna Concert honors surf icon Terry 'Tubesteak' Tracy; raising funds for autism & special needs programs.

Celebrating surf legend Terry “Tubesteak” Tracy, the Big Kahuna of Gidget, the 10th Annual Kahuna Concert supports autism & special needs causes.

Every note played, and every ticket sold goes directly toward making a difference for children and adults with autism and special needs. That’s the heart of Kahuna Cares.” — Daria Wendkos Vice President

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kahuna Cares Foundation is proud to present the 10th Annual Kahuna Concert for a Cause on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at Shorecliffs Golf Course in San Clemente, California. This year’s milestone event will feature live musical performances by Skateway Band, hometown favorites Common Sense, and a special guest performance by the legendary English Beat, with iconic hits including "Save It For Later" and "Mirror in the Bathroom". The evening will be hosted by radio personality The Poorman, the legendary KROQ DJ.

The Kahuna Concert for a Cause is more than just a night of music — it’s a celebration of community and giving. Proceeds will directly support programs serving children and adults with autism and special needs, including Surfers Healing, Lobo Elementary, San Juan Adult Transition Program, and Together As One Foundation.

“This concert is about honoring my father, Terry ‘Tubesteak’ Tracy, who inspired the Big Kahuna character in the original Gidget movie,” said Jennifer Tracy, founder of Kahuna Cares Foundation. “He had a heart for people with special needs, and he would be so proud to see this event helping the community he loved.”

Guests can expect an afternoon and evening of unforgettable live music, a silent auction, raffle prizes, delicious local vendors, and family-friendly fun. Doors open at 3:30 PM, with music beginning at 4:00 PM.

Event Details:

What: 10th Annual Kahuna Concert for a Cause

When: Saturday, October 11, 2025 – Doors open 3:30 PM, Music at 4:00 PM

Where: Shorecliffs Golf Course, San Clemente, CA

Why: To raise funds for autism and special needs programs

How to Get Involved:

“To donate items for the silent auction/raffle, become a sponsor, or request interviews, please call Jennifer Tracy at 949-370-1083.”

About Kahuna Cares Foundation

The Kahuna Cares Foundation, based in San Clemente, was founded to honor the legacy of legendary surfer Terry “Tubesteak” Tracy. The nonprofit is dedicated to supporting children and adults with autism and special needs through community fundraising, awareness, and direct program support.

Legal Disclaimer:

