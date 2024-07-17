Rocking for a Reason: 7th Annual "Kahuna Concert for Autism" Returns to San Clemente Ca

Kahuna Cares Foundation

"KAHUNA CONCERT FOR A CAUSE," an electrifying event dedicated to supporting Orange County's special needs charities and special education programs.

Jennifer Tracy, continues Terry Tracy's legacy of love and compassion for the special needs community through impactful initiatives and events like the "KAHUNA CONCERT FOR A CAUSE."” — Jennifer Tracy

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, ORANGE COUNTY, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kahuna Cares Foundation proudly announces the 7th Annual "KAHUNA CONCERT FOR A CAUSE," an electrifying event dedicated to supporting Orange County's special needs charities and special education programs. Set against the picturesque backdrop of The Ocean Terrace San Clemente, this benefit concert will take place on Saturday, August 31st, 2024, featuring renowned musicians and heartfelt tributes.

Performances by David and Davida Paskowitz, Donavan Frankenreiter, Commonsense Band, and a special appearance by Adam and Joshua Paskowitz of The FLYS, playing a musical tribute to the legacy of Terry "Tubesteak" Tracy.

The evening kicks off with a silent auction starting at 4:30 PM, followed by the main concert from 5:00 PM to 9:30 PM.

Tickets are available in 3 tiers, General Admission for $50, General Admission plus Burger Bar for $80, and VIP tickets, which include beer, wine, Burger Bar, and VIP seating for $150.

Sponsorship/donation opportunities are also open for businesses looking to support this meaningful cause.

Jennifer Tracy, Founder of the Kahuna Cares Foundation, shared her inspiration behind the event: "The 'KAHUNA CONCERT FOR A CAUSE' not only raises essential funds for individuals with special needs but also honors my late father, THE BIG KAHUNA, Terry "Tubesteak" Tracy. His passion for supporting the special needs community continues to drive our mission."

This year, proceeds will directly benefit several impactful organizations:

Surfers Healing: Providing surf camps for children with autism.

Lobo Elementary School: Funding an all-inclusive playground for children of all abilities.

Together As One: Promoting inclusion through resources and programs for families affected by autism.

ATP San Juan Capistrano: Supporting transition programs for young adults with developmental disabilities.

Terry "Tubesteak" Tracy was not only a surfing icon but also a dedicated advocate for children with special needs, featured prominently in media and revered for his contributions to the surfing community.

The Kahuna Cares Foundation, established by Jennifer Tracy, continues Terry Tracy's legacy of love and compassion for the special needs community through impactful initiatives and events like the "KAHUNA CONCERT FOR A CAUSE."

For more information on sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets, please visit www.kahunacares.org

About Kahuna Cares Foundation:

The Kahuna Cares Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded by Jennifer Tracy in honor of her father, Terry "Tubesteak" Tracy, to support and enhance the lives of individuals with special needs. With a commitment to service and community, the foundation continues to uphold Terry Tracy's legacy through charitable initiatives and partnerships.