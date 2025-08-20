$40M for Youth Employment Program

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $40.6 million has been awarded for the Youth Employment Program, which aims to help reduce community gun violence and youth criminal justice involvement by providing year-round employment and training opportunities to at-risk youth in parts of the state, outside of New York City, most impacted by gun violence. Launched in 2024, the program plays an important role in New York State’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative, which operates in the 21 counties that receive GIVE funding, as provided by the Division of Criminal Justice Services.

“Public safety and investing in our young people’s future are top priorities of my administration, and I’ll never stop fighting to make our communities safer and protect our most vulnerable,” Governor Hochul said. “The Youth Employment Program is a key part of our comprehensive approach to drive down gun violence in communities across New York State, while providing at-risk youth with the year-round job and training opportunities they need and deserve to thrive in the workforce and build successful futures.”

The $40.6 million awarded today includes investments in work and training opportunities for young people in regions that receive support from the GIVE initiative. This funding is expected to provide paid work and training opportunities for at least 2,500 low-income youth across these areas of the state from September 2025 to June 2026.

Region Amount Capital Region $2,728,043 Central New York $3,333,424 Finger Lakes $4,118,014 Long Island $8,092,119 Mid-Hudson $11,028,322 Mohawk Valley $1,497,753 North Country $549,922 Southern Tier $2,115,583 Western New York $7,136,820 Total $40,600,000

The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance is distributing $40.6 million in funds for the Youth Employment Program to local departments of social services. The program supports local efforts to provide young people at risk of gun violence with year-round employment and educational opportunities in conjunction with services provided through the Summer Youth Employment Program. Paid employment is an integral component of the Youth Employment Program, which may also include educational and career exploration activities to better prepare youth as they continue their education and transition to the world of work.

Research shows that vulnerable, unemployed youth can face struggles later in life, including poverty, dependence on public assistance programs and criminal justice involvement. In addition, youth exposed to trauma and violence may suffer long-term harmful effects later in life, including barriers to successful employment and financial stability.

From September 2024 to June 2025, more than 4,000 youth participated in the first full year of the Youth Employment Program, working in school districts, libraries, restaurants, camps/child care programs and various community organizations.

The 2025-2026 Youth Employment Program will operate from September 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026. To be eligible for the program, youth must be between the ages of 14 and 20 and have a household income below 200 percent of the federal poverty level, which varies by household size and, for example, is $53,300 for a family of three.

The FY26 Enacted Budget included an increase of $1.8 million for the Youth Employment Program over FY 2025 to fund the minimum wage increases that became effective January 1, 2025.

Youth Employment Program providers are encouraged to collaborate with local law enforcement and other local organizations serving at-risk youth and must collaborate with local SNUG Street Outreach programs if such programs are available in their district. The SNUG Street Outreach program, administered by the state Division of Criminal Justice Services, uses a public health approach to address gun violence by identifying the source, interrupting the transmission and treating individuals, families and communities affected by the violence.

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “The Youth Employment Program creates year-round paid employment opportunities for vulnerable young people living in communities across our state most directly impacted by gun violence. By providing regular income and valuable work experiences, training, and support, the program can help protect at-risk youth from the destructive cycle of gun and other community violence, while giving them the skills and confidence they need to be successful as they continue their education and prepare to enter the workforce.”

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “Connecting young people to meaningful work is one of the most effective ways to strengthen our communities and reduce gun violence. The Youth Employment Program does more than provide a paycheck, it opens doors to future careers, skill-building, and stability. We thank Governor Hochul for investing in our youth and taking action to keep our families safe. At the Department of Labor, we are proud to support this important initiative to help ensure that our youngest New Yorkers, regardless of their zip code, have a fair chance at success in the workforce and in life.”

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “Young people deserve safe communities and real opportunities to grow and succeed. This funding supports our work to prevent gun violence by connecting at-risk youth with jobs, mentors, and the tools they need to build stronger futures and safer neighborhoods.”

New York State Office of Children and Family Services Commissioner Dr. DaMia Harris-Madden said, “Employment opportunities are necessary for youth during the transition into adulthood. We are grateful that Governor Hochul champions year-round youth employment programming, as work activities deter youth from crime and other risky behaviors. By introducing youth into the workplace, we are also providing them with the soft skills that 90% or more of employers report they need. New York State’s commitment to preparing teens and young adults for the workforce will yield great returns - charting a path toward future generations’ eventual economic self-sufficiency.”

State Senator Roxanne J. Persaud said, “Youth employment programs serve as a vital lifeline for many young people, offering job opportunities and skill-building that can profoundly alter the trajectory of their lives. These initiatives not only keep youth out of harm’s way but also empower them with the tools to build a stable and productive future. It is crucial that such programs continue to thrive, ensuring that our most vulnerable young people across the state have access to the support they need to succeed.”

Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz said, “This additional funding to the Youth Employment Program is essential to the success of youth throughout New York State and will help some of our most vulnerable community members as they transition into the workforce. Investing in the Youth Employment Program has proven to decrease youth involvement in gun violence and improve the financial situations of low-income youth. In my own district, I have secured a quarter million dollars each for the Mosholu Montefiore Community Center and the Kingsbridge Heights Community Center for similar programs to be offered in the Bronx. The variety of programs offered through these community centers have helped many students find mentorship, advice, and employment opportunities, deterring them away from gun violence, gangs, and drugs.”