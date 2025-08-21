Criterion HCM and Verified Credentials Announce Partnership to Simplify Background Screening

Criterion HCM Verified Credentials

Background screening has now become even more effortless for mid-sized businesses

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Criterion HCM , a leading provider of modern HR Management solutions designed for mid-sized organizations, today announced a strategic partnership with Verified Credentials, a premier background screening provider. The integration embeds Verified Credentials’ background check capabilities directly into Criterion’s unified HCM platform, streamlining the hiring process and enhancing compliance for HR teams.This collaboration reinforces Criterion’s commitment to delivering a cohesive, user-centric experience that eliminates complexity and empowers HR professionals to focus on what matters most—people.“At Criterion, we believe technology should work for the user, not the other way around,” said Sunil Reddy, Chief Executive Officer of Criterion. “Our partnership with Verified Credentials brings high-quality background screening into our platform’s native workflow, ensuring a seamless and compliant hiring experience from start to finish.”A Fully Integrated ExperienceUnlike other HCM systems built through acquisitions and bolt-on tools, Criterion’s platform is unified by design. The integration with Verified Credentials reflects this architectural integrity, allowing users to initiate, track, and receive background check results directly within Criterion’s Applicant Tracking System (ATS)—eliminating redundant data entry and minimizing manual effort.Tailored for Mid-Sized OrganizationsVerified Credentials has been recognized by HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen as a top provider for mid-sized businesses. Now, Criterion clients can leverage that expertise directly within their HCM ecosystem, receiving screening results in as little as one to three days.But speed is only part of the story. Verified Credentials is known for its exceptional client support model designed specifically for mid-sized organizations. Every client, regardless of size, receives a dedicated account manager who knows their business and ensures a consistent, personalized experience. Support is entirely U.S.-based – not offshored – and backed by proven client experience that consistently exceed industry benchmarks, including response times under one business hour for email support and calls answered in three rings or less by live support.“Verified Credentials shares our passion for exceptional customer service and operational simplicity,” said Kuhn. “Together, we’re helping clients hire smarter, faster, and with greater confidence.”“Our team understands the unique needs of mid-sized organizations – balancing enterprise-level compliance with hands-on, personal service,” said Verified Credentials Director of Strategic Alliances, Louise Walker. “Through this partnership, Criterion clients gain not just seamless background screening technology, but also a trusted partner committed to supporting them every step of the way.”AvailabilityThe Verified Credentials integration is now available to all Criterion HCM clients using the Applicant Tracking module. To learn more, visit www.criterionhcm.com/partners/verified-credentials About Criterion HCMCriterion HCM offers an HR platform people actually love, combining built-in flexibility with a commitment to your unique needs.Our purpose-built platform enhanced by ch.ai - our unique AI capability - seamlessly adapts to your organization's specific challenges, delivering a unified, intuitive, and powerful user experience. With a focus on realized ROI, Criterion HCM simplifies complex HR tasks, boosts efficiency, and ensures customer satisfaction. We proudly serve over 500 enterprise customers across 10+ countries, achieving a 95% satisfaction rate and 100% uptime. Discover the Criterion HCM difference and transform your HR processes today. Visit us at: www.criterionhcm.com About Verified CredentialsVerified Credentials has been a leading provider of background screening for more than 40 years, serving employers, educational institutions, contractors, and volunteers nationwide. Our solutions help organizations hire and enroll with confidence by delivering reliable results and a seamless experience. With a focus on innovation, compliance, and client service, Verified Credentials is trusted by organizations of all sizes to support safe, informed decisions. Learn more at www.verifiedcredentials.com

