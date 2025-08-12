CRITERION BRINGS 'INNOVATION OASIS' TO HR TECH 2025

Criterion HCM

Modern HCM Platform showcases new mobile experience, deeper AI capabilities, Pricing Transparency and Next-Level HCM Experiences

Our goal this year is to share that HR technology can be both innovative and refreshingly easy to support” — Sunil Reddy, CEO at Criterion

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Criterion HCM , the human capital management platform that HR professionals actually love, is set to make a major splash at HR Tech 2025 with its refreshed “Innovation Oasis” booth experience — blending the comfort of a serene retreat with the cutting-edge feel of a modern tech hub. Attendees can find Criterion at Booth #3411 from September 16–18, 2025 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.Designed with the needs of today’s overworked HR, IT and operations professionals in mind, the Criterion HR Oasis is a space to recharge your batteries, recharge your feet, and recharge your modern HR systems.Designed with IT leaders, HRIS managers, and operations professionals in mind, the “Innovation Oasis” is more than just a place to recharge — it’s a space to explore how enterprise-grade HCM power can integrate seamlessly into modern, scalable infrastructure. Criterion’s single, unified platform for HR, Payroll, and Talent is open by design, with clean APIs, built-in AI automation, and real-time data visibility that make systems easier to support, not harder.Event Highlights at Booth #3411• Live Demos of Criterion GO – Experience how our mobile experience simplifies HR and payroll operations without creating more IT overhead.• Interactive “Innovation Oasis” Experience – Step into a modern, comfortable space with soft seating, ambient lighting, and organic textures designed to inspire conversations about the future of HR technology.• Live Demo Session and Bose Headphone Giveaway – Sign up for a daily demo slot for your chance to win a pair of Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones. One winner will be selected each day at the end of the demo session.Daily Demo Times (all times PST)- Wednesday, Sept. 17: 1:00 – 1:30 PM- Wednesday, Sept. 17: 3:00 – 3:30 PM- Thursday, Sept. 18: 11:00 – 11:30 AMExclusive Book SigningJoin us on for a special meet-and-greet and signing with author, Jacqueline Kuhn and her book, “HRchitect’s Guide to HCM Technology: What you should know before your next HCM technology purchase”. The first 125 people to sign up will get a free copy of the book.Book Signing Times (all times PST)- Wednesday, September 17, 9:00 to 10:00am- Wednesday, September 17, 4:30pm“Our goal this year is to share that HR technology can be both innovative and refreshingly easy to support,” said Sunil Reddy, CEO at Criterion. “Whether it’s our open APIs, unified data model, or built-in AI automation, Criterion delivers the modern architecture IT and support teams want — and the intuitive experience HR teams love.”Attendees can reserve a demo time in advance by visiting https://www.criterionhcm.com/hr-tech-2025 and enter for a chance to win the daily Bose Noise Canceling Headphone giveaway as well as sign up to receive a book at the book signing experience at the booth.About CriterionCriterion HCM offers an HR platform people actually love, combining built-in flexibility with a commitment to your unique needs.Our purpose-built platform enhanced by ch.ai - our unique AI capability - seamlessly adapts to your organization's specific challenges, delivering a unified, intuitive, and powerful user experience. With a focus on realized ROI, Criterion HCM simplifies complex HR tasks, boosts efficiency, and ensures customer satisfaction. We proudly serve over 500 enterprise customers across 10+ countries, achieving a 95% satisfaction rate and 100% uptime. Discover the Criterion HCM difference and transform your HR processes today.Visit us at: www.criterionhcm.com

