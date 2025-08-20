PEOPLE and Great Place To Work Name Abile Group, Inc. to 2025 PEOPLE Companies that Care List

Abile Group has been Great Place to Work certified for six straight years, and 100% of their employees reported it as a Great Place to Work.

Earning a spot means that Abile Group, Inc. has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best companies to work for in the country

Making this list is a reflection of how deeply we all care. Not just about business, but our people, customers, and communities. Thank you to every team member who shows up with heart and purpose!” — Cara duCellier, President & CEO

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great Place To Workand PEOPLE magazine have honored Abile Group, Inc. as one of the 2025 PEOPLE® Companies that Care . Earning a spot means that Abile Group has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best companies to work for in the country.The PEOPLE Companies that Care list is based on over 1.3 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing the experience of more than 8.4 million employees. Of those surveys, more than 1 million responses came from employees at companies eligible for this year’s list, and these rankings are based on that feedback.Companies also submit essays that are validated by employee survey data to give a complete picture of the way an organization cares for its employees, its community, and the planet. To be considered for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™ and have at least 10 U.S. employees.The Companies that Care list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to care for employees, families, and the communities where they operate.“Businesses are vital pillars in the communities where they operate,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “Caring for your people and your community isn’t something you do after you build a successful business; it’s how to make your business successful.”"Witnessing the innovative spirit with which these companies invest in their employees, communities, and the world is truly invigorating," says Charlotte Triggs, PEOPLE GM and editor-in-chief. "Their commitment reflects our mission, to feature what happens when ordinary people do extraordinary work."Abile Group has been Great Place To Workcertified for six straight years, and 100% of their employees reported it as a Great Place to Work for the past two years. The company has also spent four years on the Inc. 5000 list, 3 years on the BBJ Fast 50, has earned the Platinum HIREVets Medallion annually since 2020, and is V3 certified by the State of Virginia.About Abile GroupAbile Group is a Woman-Owned Small Business founded in 2004 as a Government Contractor. Once a small niche group of consultants, we have grown to be trusted advisors across the Federal Sector. We focus on Performance and Project Management, Enterprise Management and Monitoring, Systems Engineering and Integration, Network and Cyber Engineering, and Audio/Visual Design and Integration. We hire business-smart and tech-savvy engineers whose unique perspective enhances productivity through innovation as well as constant process improvements, maximized tool potential, and organization-wide understanding of success-driven metrics. Follow Abile Group on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram, and learn more about them by visiting their Abile Great Place To Work page or their Abile Group Website About the PEOPLE Companies That Care ListGreat Place To Work selected the 2025 PEOPLE Companies that Care List by gathering and analyzing over 1.3 million confidential survey responses from companies representing more than 8.4 million U.S. employees at Great Place To Work Certified organizations. Of those, more than 1 million responses came from employees at companies eligible for the list and these rankings are based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey and essays submitted by participating companies.About Great Place To WorkAs the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model™ help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.About PEOPLEPEOPLE delivers the most trustworthy celebrity news and captivating human interest stories, connecting you to the pulse of American culture. Since our first issue hit stands in 1974, we have been striving to tell compelling stories about the people behind the issues, as opposed to just the issues themselves. We are your everyday escape, taking you inside the lives of intriguing stars, newsmakers, up-and-comers, and ordinary people doing extraordinary things. We serve and delight you by providing ideas about beauty, food, and style through the lens of the people influencing the trends. And we are a force for good by telling stories of hope, optimism, and kindness that drive conversation and inspire action.

