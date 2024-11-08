ABILE GROUP RECEIVES 2024 PLATINUM HIRE VETS MEDALLION AWARD FROM THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR

Abile Group Proudly Earns the Platinum Hire Vets Medallion

Earning the HIRE Vets Medallion for the fifth year highlights our commitment to our veterans. They’ve given so much, and we’re honored to support their career growth and continued impact.” — Cara duCellier, President & CEO

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. Acting Secretary of Labor Julie A. Su recognized Abile Group as one of the 839 recipients of the 2024 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by U.S. Department of Labor on October 31, 2024.Abile Group earned the Platinum award after applying earlier this year. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans. Over 50% of the Abile Group team has proudly served in the U.S. military. In 2023, nearly 50% of Abile’s new hires were veterans, and they retained 100% of their existing veteran employees. Veterans bring resilience, leadership, and a mission-driven focus that align with Abile's values and enhance their ability to deliver exceptional results for clients. Together, they are building a strong, capable team driven by purpose and a shared dedication to excellence.Abile joins 838 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, that have shown a commitment not only to hiring veterans but also to ensuring they have long-term career paths and growth opportunities that leverage the diverse skills acquired during their military service. Recipients of the 2024 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration criteria, including veteran hiring and retention rates, availability of veteran-specific resources, leadership programming for veterans, dedicated human resource efforts, and compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans. Since 2019, more than 1,600 employers have earned a HIRE Vets Medallion Award. To learn more, watch the 2024 HIRE Vets Ceremony , check out the list of 2024 HIRE Vets Awardees About Abile GroupAbile Group is a Woman-Owned Small Business founded in 2004 as a Government Contractor. Once a small niche group of consultants, we have grown to be trusted advisors across the Federal Sector. We focus on Performance and Project Management, Enterprise Management and Monitoring, Systems Engineering and Integration, Network and Cyber Engineering, and Audio/Visual Design and Integration. We hire business-savvy and tech-smart engineers whose unique perspectives enhance productivity through innovation, process improvements, maximized tool potential, and an organization-wide understanding of success-driven metrics. Learn more about us on our Abile Website or any of our social media pages below.About the HIRE Vets Medallion ProgramThe HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate an unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring, and retaining veterans. The 2025 HIRE Vets Medallion Award application period will open to employers on January 31, 2025. For more information about the program and the application process, visit HIREVets.gov. Awards are available for large employers (500-plus employees), medium employers (51-499 employees), and small employers (50 or fewer employees), with two award tiers: Platinum and Gold.

