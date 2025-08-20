National Math Stars Names Exceptional Iowa Math Students to 2025 Cohort

Learners from across Iowa will each receive more than $100,000 in educational support

National Math Stars (NMS) has selected 17 exceptional students from Iowa to take part in its program. NMS supports high-performing math students beginning in elementary school.

The students were identified through a July partnership with the Iowa Department of Education. Third graders scoring in the top 2% on the mathematics Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress were invited to apply. Ultimately, 764 students were nominated.

The 2025 cohort is the first to include students from Iowa, along with five other newly added states: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin. Current programs in Texas will also welcome new learners.

Launched in 2023, NMS identifies mathematically extraordinary second and third-graders and provides long-term, individualized support to help them maximize their talents. NMS’ core program provides each student with more than $100,000 in mentorship, enrichment opportunities, and other resources over 10 years or until high school graduation.

“The Iowan students joining our program this year will join America’s next generation of world-changing mathematicians,” explained Ilana Walder-Biesanz, CEO of National Math Stars. “They’ve already demonstrated exceptional talent and drive. By offering support and removing financial barriers, we’ll help them realize their maximum potential.”

Applicants complete a multi-stage evaluation process that assesses each student’s mathematical aptitude, eagerness for deeper STEM exploration, and the program’s potential impact on their trajectory.

“With Governor Reynolds’ comprehensive Math Counts Act and our first-in-the-nation partnership with National Math Stars, Iowa continues to advance evidence-based math instruction to meet the needs of all learners,” said Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow. “We are so proud of our extraordinary semifinalists, and we congratulate Iowa’s seventeen National Math Stars - the most of any state in the Midwest. Encouraged by their dedicated families and teachers, our 2025 National Math Stars will start as rising fourth graders in this transformational program that will provide them personalized support through graduation.”

In January, NMS announced a major expansion into the Midwest, broadening the program’s footprint to welcome students from more communities.

About National Math Stars

