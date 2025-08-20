Circle & Square Auto Care in Port Hadlock-Irondale, WA, joins the Automotive Management Network, affirming its commitment to high standards.

PORT HADLOCK-IRONDALE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Circle & Square Auto Care Joins the Automotive Management Network

Circle & Square Auto Care, a locally trusted repair shop with over four decades of service in Jefferson County, has joined the Automotive Management Network. The membership reflects the shop’s ongoing commitment to professional development, operational excellence, and customer-focused service.

The Automotive Management Network connects repair shops and service providers across the nation, providing access to shared resources, training, and industry insights. By joining, Circle & Square Auto Care gains new opportunities to adopt leading practices and strengthen its reputation for transparency and quality workmanship at its shop located at 10953 Rhody Dr, Port Hadlock-Irondale, WA 98339, United States.

A Word from the Owner

“Joining the Automotive Management Network strengthens our ability to stay aligned with best practices and deliver the highest level of service to our community,” said Nate Patton, owner of Circle & Square Auto Care.

About Circle & Square Auto Care

Located at 10953 Rhody Dr, Port Hadlock-Irondale, WA, Circle & Square Auto Care is a locally owned and operated repair shop dedicated to honest and reliable automotive service. With ASE-certified technicians, the shop provides diagnostics, preventive maintenance, and full-service repairs across domestic, Asian, and European brands. Known for its integrity, technical expertise, and customer-first approach, Circle & Square Auto Care continues to serve the community with dependable auto care solutions.

For more information, visit www.circleandsquare.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

