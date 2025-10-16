Canyon State RV & Camper Shells in Phoenix, AZ spotlights the SpaceKap fiberglass capsule line, offering durable and customizable commercial truck solutions.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canyon State RV Highlights SpaceKap Commercial Truck Capsules for 2025 Fleet Solutions

Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC is showcasing the SpaceKap line of fiberglass commercial truck capsules, designed to give contractors, technicians, and fleet operators a durable, weather-sealed, and secure alternative to traditional service bodies. Built with reinforced composite materials, SpaceKap units transform pickup trucks into fully functional mobile workspaces without compromising efficiency or resale value.

Each capsule features a modular design, allowing fleets to customize interiors with shelves, drawers, lighting, and climate-control options. Their aerodynamic shape improves fuel efficiency, while the lightweight yet rugged fiberglass shell withstands demanding job-site conditions across Arizona’s varied climates.

Installed at 1818 W Bell Rd #130B, Phoenix, AZ 85023, United States, Canyon State RV’s technicians ensure proper fitment and seamless integration with existing truck platforms. The company provides installation support, service options, and fleet consultations to help businesses select configurations that match their operational needs.

A Word from the Owner

“SpaceKap capsules bring unmatched durability and versatility to our commercial customers who depend on reliable mobile workspaces.”

— Steve Silverstein, Owner

About Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC

Serving Arizona for nearly four decades, Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC is a trusted source for camper shells, truck accessories, and RV service solutions. Based in Phoenix, the company offers professional installations, product customization, and a full line of commercial and recreational truck upgrades. Canyon State RV continues to support individuals and fleet operators across the Southwest with durable, high-performance solutions built for real-world conditions.

