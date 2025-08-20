A Million Thanks® Urgently Seeks 15,000 Letters of Appreciation for Deployed U.S. Troops

TOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Million Thanks, a national nonprofit dedicated to uplifting U.S. military service members, has received a special request from 12 military chaplains: provide 15,000 heartfelt letters of appreciation for the troops they serve overseas.

For more than two decades, A Million Thanks has collected and delivered millions of handwritten letters to active-duty military. To fulfill this unprecedented request, the organization is calling on Americans nationwide to write and submit letters of appreciation as quickly as possible, ensuring every one of these 15,000 service members receives encouragement and support.

Each letter must contain a minimum of five full sentences and should express genuine appreciation, encouragement, and acknowledgment of the sacrifices made by our troops.

“Our mission is to make sure no service member ever feels forgotten,” said Michele Holley, Executive Director of A Million Thanks. “This request from 12 chaplains reminds us how much words of appreciation mean to those serving far from home.”

Those who wish to participate can visit AMillionThanks.org/send to register and request the official mailing address.

In addition to writing letters, A Million Thanks invites supporters to help cover delivery costs. With thousands of troops divided into multiple units, individuals, schools, and organizations are encouraged to adopt a unit for $30. Each adoption ensures that an entire unit receives letters of appreciation, connecting Americans at home with service members abroad.

“Our troops give so much, and this is one way every American can give something meaningful back,” Holley added. “Whether you write a letter, adopt a unit, or both, you’re making sure service members know they’re not alone.”

About A Million Thanks

Founded in 2004, A Million Thanks is a nonprofit organization dedicated to showing appreciation to U.S. military service members through heartfelt letters of encouragement. With millions of letters delivered to date, the organization continues its mission of spreading encouragement, connection, and hope.

