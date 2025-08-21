Asia’s Turning Point: Peak Energy Spotlights Urgent Clean Energy Action in '50 SDG Leaders' Film

These investments will lock in the energy system for decades” — Gavin Adda, CEO of Peak Energy

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asia stands at the crossroads of the global energy transition and time is running out. In its newly released feature with the 50 SDG Leaders initiative, Peak Energy calls for bold, immediate investment in renewables to meet rising energy demand without locking in decades of dependency on fossil fuels.As the window for meeting net-zero targets narrows and geopolitical uncertainties abound, the next phase of Asia’s energy transition will require delivery, not just ambition. From permitting to grid integration, from financing to offtake agreements, from rooftop systems to utility-scale plants, end-to-end execution has become a key bottleneck to scaling renewables. Asia’s energy transition will therefore increasingly rely on those who can combine bankability with on-the-ground know-how to deliver projects on time and at scale.Among the SDG Leaders, Peak Energy brings together a leadership team with over 120 years of combined experience delivering renewables across Asia. Engineers, developers, and dealmakers with deep ties to local ecosystems — many of whom have built some of the region’s first or largest solar and storage projects. With close to 300 MW in operation and construction, and over 1 GW in development across 8 countries, and the backing of Stonepeak — one of the world’s leading infrastructure investors with approximately 73bn USD under management — Peak positions itself as a leading partner for corporations who want to reduce their emissions and costs. The short film profiles Peak Energy’s approach to scaling solar and battery solutions across Asia.With around half of the world’s energy consumption and global carbon emissions originating from Asia, the stakes are global — and the region’s energy transition will define the planet’s. In the film, Peak Energy lays out a compelling case for accelerating solar and storage deployment, not just as a climate imperative, but also as a strategic solution to growing energy needs, regional security, and air quality.The company highlights three critical levers to unlock Asia’s transition:Cost and speed:Solar is now the cheapest source of new power in many Asian markets, with costs down over 90% in 15 years. Utility-scale farms can be built in under a year — helping to accelerate deployment and locking in clean energy solutions for decades.Energy sovereignty:With over 70% of its primary energy imported, Asia is vulnerable to volatility in global energy markets. Through reduced reliance on imported fossil fuels as well as a growing regional manufacturing base along the solar and battery supply chains, renewables offer a truly local alternative, thereby turning dependency into resilience.24/7 renewables:Storage transforms solar from intermittent to firm power. Batteries smooth supply, shift generation to evening peaks, and enable industrial PPAs with reliable, time-based delivery — all while enhancing grid stability.“We’re seeing exponential demand from both communities and corporations. These investments will lock in the energy system for decades. It’s either fossil or renewable. The time to decide is now.” — Gavin Adda, CEO of Peak EnergyLooking ahead, Peak Energy is focused on enabling the next evolution of Asia’s energy systems: one where clean power is not just sustainable, but dependable and scalable. With solar and storage now forming the backbone of competitive energy strategies, the company is working hand-in-hand with industrial clients, utilities, and policymakers to deliver 24/7 renewable solutions that meet the region’s rising demand.The path is clear. The challenge is immense. But the tools are here and the time to act is now.----About Peak EnergyHeadquartered in Singapore, Peak Energy develops, owns, and operates renewable assets across Asia Pacific (APAC). With almost 300 MW of operating assets and 1 GW of projects in development, Peak’s portfolio spans Japan, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia. Peak Energy’s activities encompass the full range of renewable energy business models—including utility-scale development, off-site PPAs, onsite PPAs, and energy storage applications—making the company a one-stop partner for corporates seeking to decarbonize their operations in APAC. Peak believes in establishing long-term partnerships with corporate customers, empowering them with cheap, clean and reliable energy solutions.An experienced team handles the complete lifecycle of energy assets from origination and development through to operations and decommissioning, employing state-of-the art technology and the industry best practices, respectful of the environment and following world-class HSE standards. Peak Energy’s business practices, technological and HSE standards are standardized across APAC, but the company is implemented and operates locally, with teams in seven countries, and lasting partnerships with local customers, EPCs, vendors, channel partners.Peak Energy is wholly owned by Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with more than USD 73 billion of assets under management. Peak Energy is wholly owned by Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with more than USD 73 billion of assets under management. Peak's financial and technical strength coupled with its relationships in local markets allows the company to optimize capital deployment in high quality assets.

