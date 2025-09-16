Companies Place Bulk Pre-Orders for Tim Salau’s The 7 Habits of Zen Leadership Ahead of October 8 Release

Tim Salau addresses an outdoor audience at a professional event, gesturing expressively while wearing a conference badge and a microphone headset. Tim Salau addresses an outdoor audience at a professional event, gesturing expressively while wearing a conference badge and a microphone headset. Tim Salau addresses an outdoor audience at a professional event, gesturing expressively while wearing a conference badge and a microphone headset. Tim Salau addresses an outdoor audience at a professional event, gesturing expressively while wearing a conference badge and a microphone headset. Cover of The 7 Habits of Zen Leadership: What Successful Leaders Did When the World Stopped Going to Work by Tim Salau, Mr. Future of Work.

Companies secure bulk pre-orders of The 7 Habits of Zen Leadership as leaders embrace culture-shifting frameworks for the hybrid era.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When a leadership book moves from the CEO’s desk to the breakroom shelves, it signals a shift that transcends personal development. Tim Salau’s forthcoming book, The 7 Habits of Zen Leadership: What Successful Leaders Did When the World Stopped Going to Work (October 8, 2025), is doing exactly that—sparking demand from organizations that want to transform leadership culture across their entire workforce.

Companies across industries are pre-ordering The 7 Habits of Zen Leadership in bulk, positioning it not only as a resource for executives but as a shared framework for teams, departments, and cultural transformation initiatives.

Why Bulk? Why Now?

The workplace has fundamentally changed. Hybrid and remote work dismantled traditional structures, and employees now demand clarity, trust, and authentic leadership. Leaders can no longer rely on outdated command-and-control tactics.

The 7 Habits of Zen Leadership offers a scalable blueprint. From C-suites to frontline managers, the book is designed to be studied together, sparking team conversations, cultural rituals, and organizational redesigns.

Two Ways Companies Are Using It

Corporate Gifting & Wholesale Orders: Companies are purchasing copies for leadership retreats, holiday gifting, and manager onboarding. By placing the book directly in the hands of their people, they’re signaling a commitment to trust and transformation.

Cultural Transformation Packages: Some organizations are pairing bulk orders with facilitated workshops, guided exercises, and Salau’s talks. The book’s reflective prompts and practical frameworks become part of broader leadership development initiatives, ensuring long-term adoption.

The Seven Habits at the Core

At the heart of Zen Leadership are seven modern habits designed for impact at scale:

Lead with Purpose (Why)

Lead with Authenticity

Lead with Adaptability

Lead with Boldness

Lead with Clarity

Lead with Community (We)

Lead with Compassion

Together, these habits empower organizations to design workplaces that are innovative, inclusive, and human. That's Zen.

"We’re seeing companies buy The 7 Habits of Zen Leadership not just as a book, but as a culture blueprint. It’s becoming the playbook teams use to rebuild trust, scale clarity, and foster authentic leadership together." — Tim Salau, Mr. Future of Work

Availability & Special Access

The 7 Habits of Zen Leadership will be available globally on October 8, 2025 (eBook), followed by paperback (Jan 7, 2026) and audiobook (Spring 2026).

Companies that pre-order in bulk receive exclusive perks, including:

Early access to digital team discussion guides

Bonus leadership prompts for organizational rollouts

Priority booking for virtual or in-person talks by Tim Salau

Pre-orders are available now via Amazon and Tim Salau’s official pre-launch page.

About the Author

Tim Salau, known as Mr. Future of Work, is a globally recognized leader, speaker, and CEO of Guide. He has driven product innovation at Google, Microsoft, Facebook, and WeWork. Featured in Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, and SXSW, Salau is on a mission to help leaders design purposeful careers and resilient organizations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.